Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd., a global provider of in-tank mixing solutions, is pleased to announce its new partnership agreement with Mid-State Machine & Fabricating Corporation to serve its customer base in Florida. Through this relationship, they will continue to offer customers specialized support for all of their mixing needs, and an increased choice of manufacturers in the process equipment industry.

Customers will enjoy expanded, personalized local support and service thanks to Mid-State Machine’s extensive network. MSMF will continue to provide outstanding customer service, innovative technologies, high-quality products, and superior performance. “The partnership… will combine Philadelphia Mixing Solutions’ engineering and process expertise with Mid-State’s sales, repair, fabrication and field services capabilities,” said Jeff Clyne, CEO of Mid-State Machine & Fabricating. “This will create a professional team throughout the state of Florida to serve our collective customers to create value and offer a service level that is required in today’s business environment. We are truly excited about the possibilities that are ahead of us.”

Sean Roussel of Philadelphia Mixing Solutions says, “Partnering with Mid-State will afford us a presence in Florida that reaches far and wide into the client base. Mid-State has earned a reputation of being customer-oriented and quality-based. This fits in nicely with the profile we have worked to establish at Philadelphia Mixing Solutions. Together, we anticipate making a large impact in the Florida agitation market.”

For additional information, contact:

Sean Roussel, General Manager

Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd.

985-520-1703

sroussel(at)philamixers(dot)com

Jeff Clyne, Chief Executive Officer

Mid-State Machine & Fabricating Corporation

863-665-6233 x 254

jclyne(at)midstatefl(dot)com