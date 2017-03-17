Robert Monroe’s Hemi-Sync® Under New Ownership

We look forward to providing our growing community with more ways to interact and share their journey, while delivering even more compelling, high-quality product offerings in new and inventive formats.

Interstate Industries, Inc., a leading conscious media company originally founded by Robert A. Monroe in 1953, has been acquired by Garrett Stevens and will begin doing business as Hemi-Sync (formerly d/b/a Monroe Products).

The Company is known for its Hemi-Sync audio technology which can have dramatic effects on states of consciousness. Under Mr. Stevens' ownership, the Company will seek to continue Mr. Monroe's legacy of innovation and delivering products of the highest quality in serving its worldwide base of customers who seek enhanced mental, physical and emotional states.

Customers may continue to access hundreds of different Hemi-Sync products, in six different languages, on the Company’s website (http://www.hemi-sync.com) and in select retail locations. The Company also welcomes a broader range of thought leaders and artists who may be interested in working with Hemi-Sync audio technology. Mr. Stevens remarked, “I have always been impressed by Hemi-Sync’s ability to allow the novice to meditate easily, while facilitating a deeper experience in the more seasoned meditator. We look forward to providing our growing community with more ways to interact and share their journey, while delivering even more compelling, high-quality product offerings in new and inventive formats.”

Mr. Stevens – who is an investor, entrepreneur, and devotee of Hemi-Sync products -- will succeed Maria Monroe Whitehead, Mr. Monroe's daughter, as Hemi-Sync Chairman, while A.J. Honeycutt III, Mr. Monroe’s stepson, will continue to serve as the Company's President.

Nancy McMoneagle, Executive Director of The Monroe Institute® and also Mr. Monroe’s stepdaughter, will join Mr. Stevens and Mr. Honeycutt on the Company’s Board of Directors. “This has been a well-considered and bittersweet decision for us,” says Ms. McMoneagle, “because, for the first time, Hemi-Sync is not owned by my family. So you can imagine the level of trust we have in Garrett to move the company and the technology forward in the very best way possible.”

About Hemi-Sync®

Hemi-Sync is a patented, scientifically and clinically proven audio-guidance technology refined with more than 50 years of research. Researchers learned that specific sound patterns could lead the brain to various states of consciousness, ranging from deep relaxation or sleep to expanded awareness and other extraordinary states.

The process works through the generation of complex, multilayered audio signals, which act together to create a resonance that is reflected in unique brain wave forms characteristic of specific states of consciousness. The result is a focused, whole-brain state known as hemispheric synchronization, or Hemi-Sync, where the left and right hemispheres are working together in a state of coherence.

Contact: Garrett Stevens, garrett(at)hemi-sync.com, (434) 263-8692.