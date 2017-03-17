Multivariate Optical Element innovator, CIRTEMO, announced today that Semiconductor Devices (SCD) and SCD USA will showcase a Multivariate Optical Element hyperspectral imaging demonstration at SPIE DCS 2017 exposition in Anaheim, CA April 9-13, 2017. SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Expo hosted at the Anaheim Convention Center, is the key premier exhibition for researchers, engineers, product developers, and purchasers who specialize in optics and photonics.

“Our goal for this demonstration is to help our partners and customers understand how IR sensors can be combined with Multivariate Optical Elements to provide high value chemical information in real-time.” said Jason Williamson, CIRTEMO founder. “Multivariate Optical Elements can optimize the performance of traditional hyperspectral systems and in some cases reduce post processing and data storage by up to two hundred times. This is a game changer for companies and end users developing hyperspectral imaging systems for industrial, defense, agricultural and life science applications.”

CIRTEMO designs and manufactures patented optical filters, called Multivariate Optical Elements, which are encoded to detect/measure complex chemical compounds and attributes. It’s patented Multivariate Optical Element platform enables optical systems to perform high value detection and analysis at the speed of light, to a variety of industries. Multivariate Optical Elements are ideally suited for point detection sensors and hyperspectral imaging systems.

During the SPIE DCS 2017 conference, CIRTEMO personnel, will be at the Semiconductor Devices (SCD) booth #301 to provide a technology overview of how companies and end users can leverage the patented Multivariate Optical Element for advanced hyperspectral imaging applications.

CIRTEMO primarily partners with Optical Filter Manufactures (OFMs) and Optical Component and System Manufacturers (OCSMs). The Multivariate Optical Element platform allows OFMs and OCSMs to differentiate their offerings with a well-protected IP position and enable their customers to tackle new applications that are not possible with traditional optical filters and coatings.

CIRTEMO is the second company to be founded to commercialize the patented Multivariate Optical Element platform that was invented by Dr. Michael Myrick at the University of South Carolina. Prior to founding CIRTEMO, Jason Williamson founded Ometric in 2005. Ometric successfully commercialized the Multivariate Optical Element platform in a wide variety of large industrial sectors, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, pet nutrition, mining, food and many others. The company was sold to Halliburton in 2011. Although the exact sale price of Ometric is considered confidential, Halliburton paid more than eight figures for the company, and the transaction generated the largest royalty payment in history ever paid to the University of South Carolina ($2.7M).

