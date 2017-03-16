LendingUSA to Attend SAGE 18th Annual Small Animal Symposium

LendingUSA has announced that it is sponsoring the 2017 Small Animal Symposium, a full day of continuing education for veterinarians, nurses, and client service representatives in the Bay Area on March 19th. LendingUSA will be on-site at the event, promoting its fast, affordable financing solution that helps pet owners directly at the point of need.

Presented by the SAGE Centers for Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Care, the Small Animal Symposium consists of six learning tracks dedicated to clinical treatment, nursing, practice management, and client care, and features several accomplished lecturers and speakers from the veterinary field, including Dr. Nancy Brock, a noted veterinary anesthesiologist, and Dr. Kathleen Engler, a Diplomate of the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners.

LendingUSA’s unique approach to financing serves customers directly at the point of need (both physical and virtual) and can save veterinary practices up to $34,000 a year with its no cost promotional financing program. With up to 30% more approvals than the leading competitor and a streamlined, paperless process, the company is dedicated to helping veterinarians grow their practice while saving more pets’ lives.

About LendingUSA

LendingUSA’s mission is to create lasting business partnerships by providing innovative point of need financing solutions at life’s important moments. We offer financing for consumers in several specialty markets, including pets and pet care, and are committed to creating the best point of need consumer financing experience available. Our proprietary lending solution uses both traditional and next-generation underwriting and fraud detection techniques to approve loans as quickly as a few seconds. We work closely with our veterinary partners, providing the tools and training they need to easily and efficiently maximize customer financing approvals and grow their practice. For more information about LendingUSA, visit http://www.lendingusa.com.