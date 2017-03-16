IQBG Earns Contract with Texas Department of Information Resources

IQBG, a nationally recognized enterprise information management solutions provider to federal, state and local government and healthcare organizations, today announced a contract with the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), a state agency dedicated to providing technology leadership and solutions to state and local government entities. The contract is part of the Cooperative Contracts Program, which creates contract vehicles that satisfy statewide procurement requirements for software products, including Software as a Service (SaaS), and services associated with implementing solutions built using the products.

Through this contract, any Texas state agency, unit of local government or institution of higher education can acquire Enterprise Information Management (EIM) software and SaaS from IQBG that are required to install, design, implement and maintain solutions configured to meet customer requirements. IQBG will assist the agencies in implementing the EIM software products and SaaS from OpenText.

“We’re thrilled to work with DIR and the new clients this contract brings us. As part of this contract we’ll help organizations implement new systems, migrate from old platforms, or optimize their existing investments,” said Michael Beck, CEO of IQBG. “The services we provide with EIM strategy and planning are designed to improve productivity, reduce costs and enhance compliance.”

“For all organizations, and especially for state and local governments, EIM solutions provide critical functionality that is essential to meet organizational goals and missions,” said Jim Clements, IQBG’s vice president of state, local and higher education. “Quick and easy access to information can save up to 30 percent of valuable working time. The automation of workflows and the integrated provision of information in existing systems can significantly increase employee productivity.”

This month marks the one year anniversary of IQBG’s Austin office, which was opened to meet the increasing digital needs of clients in government, healthcare and highly regulated industries.

“The past year has been a remarkable year for us,” Beck said. “In addition to opening our Austin office last year, we opened a new location in Richmond, Virginia and hosted a second successful Industry Day conference just last month.”

Chris Legnon, IQBG Regional Manager for Texas, will head the DIR Contract. Texas DIR customers interested in acquiring services through the Cooperative Contracts Program contact Chris Legnon at clegnon(at)iqbginc(dot)com or (512) 423-4481.

###

About IQBG:

With headquarters in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area, IQBG operates nationally as a leading provider of Enterprise Information Management solutions for government, healthcare and highly regulated industries. IQBG navigates, organizes and analyzes the massive amount of information and data that organizations deal with every day, saving clients time and money. Its cloud-based solutions enable information governance across a variety of commercial and government applications – from government, to healthcare and commercial industries.