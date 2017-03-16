PRC Clinical to Host ClinPulse Event On “The Sponsor-Site Relationship"

ClinPulse By PRC Clinical Clinical trial industry leaders and experts will discuss the topic: The Sponsor-Site Relationship: Winning Strategies and Ideas.

PRC Clinical is organizing a ClinPulse panel discussion and networking event on Wednesday, March 29th, 2017 from 6pm to 8.30pm PST at Dominic’s in South San Francisco. Clinical trial industry leaders and experts will discuss the topic: “The Sponsor-Site Relationship: Winning Strategies & Ideas.” Food and drinks will be served.

The panel will be comprised of clinical trial executives, industry leaders, and technology experts:



Lillian Lee, PMP, Senior Manager, Clinical Operations, BioMarin

Hugh Levaux, Ph.D., Founder & CEO, Protocol First

David Selam, CEO, Clinical Trial Investigators

Peter St.Wecker, Ph.D., Director, Clinical Operations, Zogenix

Moderated by Colleen Hoke, President & CEO, Objective Clinical

In a competitive market, where being the first to bring a new drug to the market can save millions, optimizing clinical trials is critical. In particular, establishing and maintaining good relationships with clinical research sites and investigators, who lead clinical studies on the ground, is essential for sponsors. Without it, it can be more challenging to collect high quality data, to optimize patient enrollment or even to be alerted and proactive in case of difficulties.

Sponsors who understand the needs of research sites and engage with them early can save a considerable amount of time, frustration, and money. However, investigating site performance ahead of time can be highly variable and unpredictable. Maintaining good relationships across disparate teams and places under the pressure of the study can also be challenging. This installment of ClinPulse by PRC Clinical will present tangible ideas, tools, practices, and proven strategies to help sponsors establish fruitful relationships with sites to work efficiently, prevent issues, and ultimately deliver better results for patients.



What are the top criteria for site selection and how to avoid mistakes?

How to anticipate and resolve frustrations and create a more efficient communication?

How to collect feedback and suggestions from sites and create a two-way communication channel?

How to avoid the screen effect of CROs and better work as an integrated sponsor/CRO/sites team?

How to avoid a crisis with clinical research sites (or solve one)?

How to plan for your future studies and create long-term relationships?

This panel discussion is ideal for:



Clinical Operations teams

Clinical Study Managers

Clinical Research Associates

Investigators and Sites

Anyone interested in improving sponsor-site relationships

This networking and panel discussion event is organized by PRC Clinical in partnership with the ClinOps Toolkit, an online platform gathering, resources, information, and advice for clinical trial professionals. This event is the fifth session of the ClinPulse Expert Event Series sponsored by PRC Clinical. ClinPulse is an expert networking and panel discussion event for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device professionals in the San Francisco Bay Area. The ClinPulse Expert Event Series gathers experts and leaders from the healthcare industry and beyond to discuss the future of clinical trials. Please join us for this intimate and insightful event by registering for free at prcclinical.com/clinpulse

About PRC Clinical

