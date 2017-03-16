Engage WFO Saas It’s an honor to be recognized for our innovation in the workforce optimization marketplace

TelStrat, a global leader in compliance call recording and contact center workforce optimization solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Engage WFO SaaS™ as a 2016 CUSTOMER Workforce Optimization Innovation Award winner.

Engage WFO SaaS™ (Software as a Service) is a managed service from TelStrat providing the advanced call recording and workforce optimization features of our Engage WFO premise-based solution without the infrastructure investment. Customers can deploy Engage WFO SaaS any way they choose: in TelStrat’s cloud or through a service provider, whichever best fits their organization. Engage WFO SaaS is hosted by TelStrat or its provider partners, and integrates with customers’ existing premise UC platforms or Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions. Engage WFO SaaS offers reliable and secure call recording and WFO services with quick and easy deployment worldwide.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our innovation in the workforce optimization marketplace,” said Bob Carroll, TelStrat founder and CEO. “Throughout our history, TelStrat has continually invested in research and development to provide innovative products that meet the ever-changing needs of our customers and partners. Offering our award-winning Engage WFO solution in a SaaS model is an evolutionary step in our commitment to flexibility and customer satisfaction.”

The 2016 CUSTOMER Magazine Workforce Optimization Innovation Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor TelStrat with a 2016 Workforce Optimization Innovation Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Its Engage WFO SaaS solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from TelStrat in 2017 and beyond.” For more information on Engage WFO SaaS, please register for an informative weekly demo.

About TelStrat International Ltd

TelStrat develops comprehensive call recording and workforce optimization (WFO) solutions. Engage WFO SaaS features award-winning technology for capturing customer interaction, knowledge-mining call content, maximizing agent performance, and streamlining workforce management. Over two decades of experience, more than 3,300 customers and hundreds of thousands of users worldwide attest to TelStrat’s dedication to customer service and support. TelStrat offers these solutions exclusively through global reseller partners. http://www.telstrat.com

TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.

About TMC

Global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers.

TMC’s Marketplaces:



Unique, turnkey Online Communities boost search results, establish market validation, elevate brands and thought leadership, while minimizing ad-blocking.

Custom Lead Programs uncover sales opportunities and build databases.

In-Person and Online Events boost brands, enhance thought leadership and generate leads.

Publications, Display Advertising and Newsletters bolster brand reputations.

Custom Content provides expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts.

Comprehensive Event and Road Show Management Services help companies meet potential clients and generate leads face-to-face.

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com.