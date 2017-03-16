ATS Armor LLC Now Shipping Affordable Ballistic Shields

All of ATS Armor’s hard armor plates and ballistic shields are GSA listed under contract number GS-07F-0273T or is searchable by ATS Armor.

ATS Armor LLC (wholly owned subsidiary of Achilles Technology Solutions, LLC (ATS)), a global designer and manufacturer of advanced, lightweight hard body armor and ballistic shields, is now shipping the lightest and most affordable Patrol and Tactical shields to its customers. The Patrol Shield is a Type IIIA ballistic shield effective against all National Institute of Justice (NIJ) qualified handgun rounds at a weight of only 6 pounds. The Tactical Shield is a Type III ballistic shield effective against rifle threats at and below .308 caliber rounds that are not armor piercing, and is as light as 18 pounds.

“ATS Armor debuted the prototypes of these two ballistic shields at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference last October,” stated Thomas Smith, CEO of ATS and Co-Founder of TASER International INC. (NASDAQ:TASR). “Our customers had been asking if we could make ballistic shields with the same advanced performance, lighter and stronger, similar to our multi-shot QuadCurve® hard armor plates. In only a few months, we have delivered our first production shields after implementing customer feedback received on our prototypes. Our ballistic shields are about half the weight and half the price compared to what has been previously available in the market,” concluded Mr. Smith.

ATS Armor also has the ability to customize shield sizes up to 30” x 40” and have options for viewports and light kits for each type of shield. The shields are ergonomically designed to be easily maneuverable and are ambidextrous.

All of ATS Armor’s hard armor plates and ballistic shields are GSA listed under contract number GS-07F-0273T or is searchable by “ATS Armor” in the GSA listings.

About Achilles Technology SolutionsTM LLC:

Achilles Technologies Solutions is a holding company, located in Scottsdale, Arizona, for two subsidiaries. Our first, ATS Armor LLC (http://www.ATSArmor.com), develops, assembles, and markets hard body armor, ballistic shields, and other customized ballistic solutions for use in law enforcement and military markets both in the U.S. and around the world. Our ballistic products exceed the certification requirements as set forth in NIJ Standards 0101.06 and 0108.01.

ATS Armor manufactures rigid body armor solutions to defeat the following Type threats as defined by the NIJ: IIIA, III, and IV along with special threat testing for customized performance. All ATS Armor® is standalone and incorporates a patented QuadCurve® design (US Patent D774698) that increases both safety and comfort.

Our second subsidiary is ATS Materials and Electrochemical Research LLC (ATS MER LLC dba MER). MER is research and development focused and is located in Tucson, Arizona. MER’s primary area of expertise is developing advanced materials and composites for a wide variety of industries around the world. MER, since its founding in 1985, developed an abundance of technologies utilizing the U.S. government Small Business Investment Research (SBIR) initiative to build a vast array of new and exciting technologies, which include advanced ceramics for ballistic products and innovative energy solutions.

Corporate headquarters: 7432 East Tierra Buena Lane, Suite 101, Scottsdale, Arizona, 85260.

For investor relations information please contact Phillips W Smith, PhD by phone at 602-344-9337 Ext. 106 or via email at IR(at)atsarmor(dot)com.