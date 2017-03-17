"I wrote this book for the shy, humble, and sweet woman who has shrunk away from the limelight because she doesn’t want to be viewed as selfish or arrogant."

Alissa Daire Nelson grew up towing the line and achieving what she was taught was a happy and successful life. Until she realized she was made for so much more. Inspired by the Thomas Edison quote "I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work," she left a career in nursing to become a business women eventually launching Daire Success Coaching. She believes her purpose is to help others uncover their own masterpieces.

Daire Nelson will host her book’s launch party on March 18 from 2:30-5:00PM at Davanni’s 1905 W Perimeter Drive, Roseville, MN 55113. She will host a book signing event at MainStream Boutique (1635 County Road C West, Roseville, MN 55113) from noon to 2PM on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

Her book "From Frustrated to Frickin’ Awesome" is a four-step guide to assist people in discovering their strengths to allow them the success and fulfillment they seek.

“I wrote this book for the self-confident person, who somehow can’t figure out why success has eluded them. It’s also for the creative person, who has a glimmer of hope that somewhere, deep within, they’ve got what it takes, but is unsure if their idea is good enough to really make a difference will also benefit. Most importantly I wrote this book for the shy, humble, and sweet woman who has shrunk away from the limelight because she doesn’t want to be viewed as selfish or arrogant. I included an action plan because telling people they are amazing doesn’t has the long lasting impact that showing them how to recognize and thrive in their frickin’ awesomeness!” said Daire Nelson.

“From Frustrated to Frickin' Awesome” is available on March 18th, 2017 (125 pages, Paperback $16.99 USD). Self-Published through CreateSpace, ISBN-13: 978-1543015539

Orders available now through Amazon.com.

Daire Success Coaching http://www.daire2succeed.com helps entrepreneurs and small business owners catapult their businesses while having healthy, enhanced personal relationships and living a happier lifestyle. Alissa Daire Nelson teaches the application of StrengthsFinder 2.0 and utilizes neuro-linguistic programming with her coaching clients.