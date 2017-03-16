The master-planned community of WindRiver is an outstanding choice for those seeking a golf and lakefront community set in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains in the mountain region of East Tennessee.

Marian Schaffer, Principal and Founder of Southeast Discovery, a real estate consulting firm specializing in guiding Baby Boomers with their real estate needs in the niche markets of retirement relocation and second homes in the Southeast region, recently shared 10 reasons to consider the Eastern Tennessee lakefront and golf community of WindRiver for retirement, relocation or second home purchase.

“WindRiver is being developed by the Ayres family, a prominent family who has deep roots in Knoxville and who want to create a legacy property for families to enjoy for generations to come,” said Schaffer. “They’re making quality decisions for this Tellico Lake community with respect to the amenities being created, the caliber of construction expected for new homes being built, and the sense of community being created among the new residents moving into WindRiver.”

According to Schaffer, these ten qualities make WindRiver an ideal choice for those seeking a golf and lakefront community in the mountain region of East Tennessee:

#1: Location.

“WindRiver enjoys an ideal location,” said Schaffer. “It’s in East Tennessee near the economically vibrant town of Knoxville, home to the University of Tennessee, with its highly ranked medical center, abundant cultural and educational opportunities, and some of the best football in the Southeast. Knoxville also benefits from a milder, four-season climate, a lower cost of living than the national average, and Tennessee has no state income tax.”

#2: Lakefront living.

“WindRiver is located on beautiful Tellico Lake, a 16,000-acre lake ideal for boating, fishing, and all sorts of water recreation,” said Schaffer. “The community also features a marina and enjoys 5 miles of shoreline on the lake.”

#3: Ideal community for avid boaters.

The WindRiver Harbor and Yacht Club provides easy access to Tellico Lake, well-known as one of the top three inland boating destinations in the nation, and offers an advanced docking system, electricity, sewage services, and more. Preferred leasing is available to residents and property owners.

#4: Financial strength and commitment of developer.

“WindRiver’s developer, Joe Ayres, is an East Tennessee native and longtime resident of Knoxville. And because he’s a fourth-generation Knoxvillian, he has a vested interest in making this community truly special,” said Schaffer. “In 2015, WindRiver completed a $1 million golf course renovation, a $1.5 million marina upgrade and expansion, and the first phase of the $4 million WindRiver Club, including completion of the pool complex, sports courts, and outdoor recreation areas, with more growth and investment planned for the future.”

#5: Excellent golf experience.

The course at WindRiver is a Bob Cupp design with 360 degree panoramic views of the Tennessee foothills and Tellico Lake. Built carefully within the scenic natural setting, WindRiver is also the first Tennessee course to be designated as an Audubon Signature course. “WindRiver’s course offers five sets of tees ranging from 7,225 yards from the championship tees to 4,700 yards on the forward tees giving players of all skill levels the desired challenge,” said Schaffer. “There is an active tournament and member event calendar, and the WindRiver golf staff delivers friendly and professional service, including comprehensive junior and adult instruction.”

#6: An award-winning restaurant on site.

“One of the nicest perks of living at WindRiver is their on-site restaurant, Citico’s,” said Schaffer. “Citico’s Restaurant & Club features reservation-only dining and seasonal dishes from award-winning Chef Robert Allen, and a top-notch wine cellar managed by an in-house sommelier, all set against the beautiful backdrop of scenic Tellico Lake.”

#7: Compelling amenities.

“WindRiver’s amenities are unparalleled and provide a perfect mix of recreation, social activities, and lakefront activities,” said Schaffer. Some highlights include the WindRiver Golf Club; the Harbor and Yacht Club; Citico's Restaurant & Club and the Lakeside Inn, both located on-site; an 18-hole Bob Cupp-designed championship golf course; a sports and wellness club with fitness center; a scenic trail system with 8 branches from 5 trailheads, accessible from within WindRiver; and Brightwater Park, a six-acre lakefront community park that includes an event lawn, green space and park benches.

#8: Gated community on 678 rolling acres offering elevated lake and mountain views.

“WindRiver offers more than just a great golf or boating lifestyle. Its location in the East Tennessee countryside around Tellico Lake, in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, make this scenic community a very attractive choice for buyers looking for a home with lake and mountain views, and for those who love the great outdoors. The combination of fresh-water lakes and beautiful mountain vistas are one of the things that really set this community apart,” said Schaffer.

#9: Custom homes and architecture.

WindRiver works with half a dozen well-respected builders to build homes that complement the natural environment and the lakefront lifestyle. Homes range from larger custom estate homes to low-maintenance, single-family cottages.

#10: One of the few new residential higher-end communities offered in East Tennessee.

“Since the economic downturn a few years ago, there have been very few new residential master-planned communities introduced to the marketplace in this area,” said Schaffer. “WindRiver is a quality community, in a desirable location, with a financially capable and reliable developer who is an East Tennessee native and longtime Knoxville resident, committed to creating a beautiful residential lifestyle community for home owners coming from all over the United States to enjoy.”

