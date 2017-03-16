We are happy to partner with StayNTouch, which shares our vision of empowering hotels with best-of-breed, easy-to-use pricing and management tools, replacing legacy systems that are complex, inefficient and not responsive to the evolving demands of hotels

StayNTouch, an innovator in mobile technology and Property Management Systems (PMS) for hotels, and Duetto, the market leader in hotel profit optimization technology, today announced the direct integration between StayNTouch’s Rover™, a cloud-based property management system (PMS) and, Duetto’s GameChanger Revenue Strategy platform.

GameChanger’s innovative Open Pricing allows hotels to optimize their pricing strategy against competitors for every channel and market segment. The two-way integration between Duetto’s Revenue Strategy solutions and StayNTouch Rover™ PMS automates data transfer between the two systems, improving demand forecast accuracy and speed-of-reaction for pricing updates to optimize distribution and revenue.

“We are happy to partner with StayNTouch, which shares our vision of empowering hotels with best-of-breed, easy-to-use pricing and management tools, replacing legacy systems that are complex, inefficient and not responsive to the evolving demands of hotels,” said Patrick Bosworth, CEO of Duetto. “Our partnership furthers that vision, by placing a powerful suite of solutions in the hands of hoteliers.”

“The integration between StayNTouch and Duetto is a very important milestone for those hoteliers looking to leverage technology to immediately create a competitive advantage in their markets,” said Jos Schaap, CEO and Founder of StayNTouch. “The combined solution set delivers pricing accuracy, guest experience innovation, staff efficiency and, ultimately, improved year-over-year performance.”

