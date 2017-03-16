Net Effects Traders is committed to changing the lives of Cambodian women, children, and men trapped in poverty, with the launch of their impeccably designed products, including the Easy Breezy Messenger Bag.

Net Effects Traders has a big dream. “Our company aspires to provide training, fair wages, and great working conditions to disenfranchised Cambodians,” says Ardice Farrow, founder and president of Net Effects Traders. “Our focus is on helping women and mothers through Trade, instead of Aid – helping them gain self-confidence, pride of workmanship, and a sense of self-worth while giving them the tools to escape poverty.”

Helping women and girls achieve their ambitions, challenging bias, calling for gender-balanced leadership, valuing contributions, and creating inclusive, flexible cultures – these are all part of the vision of Net Effects Traders.

By partnering with Peace Handicraft of Phnom Penh, Net Effects Traders brings eco-friendly and stylish messenger bags and totes to thoughtful Western consumers who want their purchases to do more. In fact, the Easy Breezy Messenger Bag was funded in less than two hours on Kickstarter! What’s more, within the first 12 hours of the campaign, Net Effects Traders earned more than 150% of their desired funding!

The exclusive Easy Breezy Messenger Bag was designed especially for busy professionals, students, on-the-go moms, and travelers. It has all the features to make life simple, easy and portable, including



a built-in exterior sleeve for quick and easy access to a laptop or tablet;

a roomy interior pocket;

open side pockets for easy access to a phone, glasses, or small water bottle;

small exterior pocket for keys;

a roomy zipper pocket on the outside for wallets or cosmetic bag;

plenty of room inside for files, books, or even a change of shoes and sweater.

Net Effects Traders is committed to sustainable futures. Industrial net remnants are repurposed, making the Easy Breezy Messenger Bag eco-friendly and zero waste. The unique net fabric means the Easy Breezy Messenger Bag is water resistant and durable enough to go anywhere, anytime. Of course, the Easy Breezy is free of lead, toxins or hazardous dyes.

A portion of the profits from all sales are donated to “Nothing but Nets” to help protect impoverished families around the globe from mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and zika.