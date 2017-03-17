Mizuho OSI Opens Newest Customer and Employee Training Center

Mizuho OSI®, manufacturer of specialty surgical tables, pressure management solutions, and table specific patient care kits, today announced the opening of its global training facility, the Center of Excellence, at its Union City headquarters.

The new Center of Excellence is 4685 sq ft encompassing a modular training facility and a VIP conference room. A product showcase area is scheduled to open in late spring and will house the Company’s portfolio of specialty surgical tables, general surgical tables, pressure management solutions, and newly acquired Trilux Medical product portfolio of surgical lights, pendants and OR integration systems.

Plans are being developed to open a mock operating room and museum in the fall of this year. The operating room will combine advanced technology and design that focuses on providing a complete operating room solution. Mizuho OSI is dedicated to understanding the needs of their global healthcare customers and wanted to provide doctors a space to experience the company’s innovative tables designed for procedure-specific approaches in spine and orthopedic surgeries. With the addition of Trilux Medical products, for the first time, customers will experience the only operating room light with reLED technology combined with intelligent operating room integrated solutions.

The museum will showcase the company’s history starting in 1978 when it was founded by the Moore family as Orthopedics Systems, Inc. (OSI), a medical soft goods company. Displayed will be OSI’s achievements ranging from early developments in operating room products to where they are today as the market leader in the orthopedic surgery tables.

Greg Neukirch, Mizuho OSI’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said, “Our investment in the Center of Excellence reflects the strength of our business and our dedication to providing our customers with complete operating room solutions."

Mizuho currently has three other training centers around the world located in Chiba, Japan, Arnsberg, Germany and Amman, Jordan.

“Bringing a fourth training center online is a key component of Mizuho’s strategy to ensure all of our customers and employees can experience an optimal learning environment with hands-on access to our equipment,” said Mr. Steve Lamb, President and Chief Operating Officer for Mizuho OSI. “This facility allows us to bring together world-class surgical and patient care experts, in a state-of-the-art facility, to ensure our products continue to result in the most favorable outcomes possible for the doctors and patients alike who rely on Mizuho OSI products in surgery,” Lamb concluded.

About Mizuho OSI

Mizuho OSI is a U.S.-based company and the leader in the markets for specialty surgery and patient positioning. The company’s portfolio includes specialty surgical tables for procedure-specific approaches that improve patient outcomes in spine and orthopedic surgeries and a range of general surgical tables along with disposable and reusable surgical patient care products. Through its subsidiary, Trilux Medical®, the company provides and manufactures surgical lights, surgical pendants, operating room patient integration, video management systems, and turn-key operating room solutions. These advanced systems allow Mizuho OSI to provide a complete operating room solution. At this time, Mizuho OSI products are sold direct in the U.S. and Trilux Medical products and solutions are sold direct in Germany and Japan. Both companies sell their products and solutions worldwide through authorized international distributors. Mizuho OSI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuho Ikakogyo Co., Ltd. located in Tokyo, Japan, and is the leading surgical table manufacturer in Asia. More information is available at http://www.mizuhosi.com.

