Valeo has been certified as a Top Employer in the United States and Mexico by the Top Employers Institute for 2017, its fourth year in a row. Valeo also is one of only 10 companies to earn Global Top Employer certification, achieving this honor for the third year in a row.

In North America, Valeo has quadrupled its revenue and tripled its workforce over the past several years and continues to grow, seeking new talent throughout the region.

“The Top employer certification is a key element in our Talent Strategy. In our current ‘Talent War’, very strong in North America, this is an asset to attract talented new comers. But it demonstrates as well our ambition to be a nice place to work and to offer several possibilities for our employees personal development,” said Grégoire Ast, National HR Director for Valeo North America. “To get this certification, the fourth in a row, we are audited on our talent development processes and well-being at work programs. We walk the talk, let me thank all our teams involved in that achievement.”

With an ambitious strategic vision, Valeo’s innovative products, systems and solutions contribute to reducing carbon emissions and to the development of intuitive driving technologies, making cars cleaner, safer and smarter. Valeo is helping transform the auto industry from mechanics to electronics and software, working with traditional customers and new players in mobility at its growing R&D centers throughout the region.

To qualify for the Global Top Employer label, 20 countries must be certified individually on five continents. Valeo earned Top Employer certification in 23 countries on five continents, including Belgium for the first time this year.

Top Employer certification is based on a variety of criteria, including talent strategy and performance management, where Valeo earned the highest scores.

Top Employer certification, awarded by the Top Employers Institute, recognizes organizations that demonstrate the best human resources management practices, particularly in the areas of attracting and developing talent, compensation and benefits, training and leadership development.

For information about Valeo career opportunities visit http://www.valeo.com/en/working-at-valeo/.

About the Top Employers Institute: Founded in 1991, the Top Employers Institute is a global certification company recognizing excellence in the conditions that employers create for their people. The institute has been identifying Top Employers around the world for more than 25 years, creating a community of more than 1,200 Top Employers across 116 countries today.

About Valeo North America: In North America, Valeo’s regional headquarters are located in Troy, Mich., and the company has 21 production sites and eight research and development centers. The company employs 14,000 people across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and was responsible for 24 % of the Group’s 2016 global annual original equipment sales.

Valeo is an automotive supplier, partner to all automakers worldwide. As a technology company, Valeo proposes innovative products and systems that contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and to the development of intuitive driving. In 2016, the Group generated sales of €16.5 billion and invested over 11% of its original equipment sales in research and development. Valeo has 155 plants, 20 research centers, 38 development centers and 15 distribution platforms, and employs 91,800 people in 32 countries worldwide. Valeo is listed on the Paris stock exchange and is a member of the CAC 40 index.

