BHIB Insurance Brokers Selects Applied CSR24 and Applied Mobile

Applied Systems today announced that BHIB Insurance Brokers has selected Applied CSR24 and Applied Mobile to drive efficient operations and market-leading client service. Integrated with Applied TAM, BHIB Insurance Brokers will be able to extend omnichannel service by providing instant and remote access to client and prospect policy information to their brokers and clients anywhere, anytime.

“Our difference is our ongoing determination to deliver a service and relationship that provides real value beyond just the policy,” said Julie Walker, managing director, BHIB Insurance Brokers. “Applied software will enable us to further elevate our client servicing by providing our staff instant access to client and prospect information when engaging with them on the road, while simultaneously providing clients the mobile customer self-service required today.”

Applied Mobile is a purpose-built app that enables insurance brokerage’s staff to access and manage client, prospect and insurance information from their management system anywhere, anytime via a mobile smartphone or tablet device. The only integrated application available to UK insurance brokers, Applied Mobile allows users to stay connected on-the-go with a direct link to information in their brokerage management system, providing access to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information, add prospects, create and manage activities and automate sales operations.

Applied CSR24, the UK’s only customer self-service application, enables brokerages to meet demand from today’s insurance consumers for anywhere, anytime access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, and insurance documents through a custom-branded client webpage on a computer, tablet and smartphone. Applied CSR24 seamlessly integrates with broker management systems, reducing manual administrative tasks and allowing brokers to devote more time to serving customers and securing new business. Additionally, a mobile app extension of Applied CSR24, Applied MobileInsured, provides brokers the industry’s first native, broker-branded mobile application to provide mobile client self-service via iOS or Android smartphone devices. The mobile app seamlessly integrates with brokerage management systems to provide clients accurate, convenient access to insurance information while on-the-go. By providing greater flexibility and servicing options, brokerages can increase client satisfaction, build client loyalty and deliver a more competitive business proposition. Applied CSR24 and Applied MobileInsured reduce manual administrative tasks and allow brokers to devote more time to serving clients and securing new business.

“Consumer demand for anywhere, anytime service continues to grow, evolving the insurance industry’s customer and business models,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “Applied’s market leading software will enable BHIB to extend access to information in their management system to both staff and clients away from the office and beyond traditional service hours, improving employee productivity and creating a more connected consumer experience.”

