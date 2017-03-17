David R. Arguin Named President of Helix Linear

David Arguin - President Helix Linear “I am grateful and honored for the opportunity to serve Helix Linear in this capacity,” said Arguin. “We will continue our mission as a customer-centric and innovative company to provide the best solutions and to exceed our customer’s expectations."

Helix Linear Technologies, a global leader in the linear motion and factory automation industries, is pleased to announce that David R. Arguin has earned the promotion to President and member of our executive team, reporting to CEO Christopher Nook.

Arguin will have oversight of the strategic direction, expansion and operation of the company. Arguin has helped Helix set the standard for product innovation and customer service by helping customers get the most out of their Helix products and engineering support.

“I am thrilled that David has become an integral part of our team,” said Nook. “He shares our values and our focus on innovation and he places the same strong emphasis as we do on the customer experience. He has shown himself to be an extraordinary leader throughout his career and has a proven track record for success.”

“I am grateful and honored for the opportunity to serve Helix Linear in this capacity,” said Arguin. “We will continue our mission as a customer-centric and innovative company to provide the best solutions and to exceed our customer’s expectations. I will remain focused on the company’s continued success and leadership.”

Arguin joined Helix in 2015 from Haydon-Kerk, where he served for 22 years in leadership roles including Plant Manager, and Vice President of Business Development. There, along with its Founders, he led the company through its greatest period of outstanding global growth.

"We are pleased to have such a capable person as David in this important role," said Joseph H Nook Jr., Chairman of the Board. Mr. Nook along with Christopher Nook founded the company in 2011 as an offshoot of its then parent Nook Industries to manufacture lead screws and linear actuators for the medical device and precision motion-control markets. Joseph Nook Jr. founded Nook Industries in 1969 and today leads both companies as their Chairman.

Helix Linear is quickly becoming the world's leading manufacturer of linear motion and factory automation products, providing precision and custom-engineered solutions for a wide variety of markets. For more information, visit the company's web site at http://www.helixlinear.com.