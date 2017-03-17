Kalamazoo's new Arcadia Cabinetry Series with oiled ipe wood "Our Arcadia cabinetry design is the latest example of our passion for creating the most attractive outdoor kitchen products for the discerning homeowner,” said Russ Faulk, chief designer and head of product for Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet.

Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, leading producer of premium culinary products for residential outdoor kitchens, today announced the addition of the Arcadia Series of outdoor kitchen cabinetry to its collection.

Available for purchase in August 2017, Arcadia features a distinctive appearance that contrasts brushed stainless steel detailing with a choice of rich, oiled ipe wood or durable powder-coated panels. The new cabinetry collection offers a variety of color, size, texture and configuration choices for designers and homeowners looking to make an aesthetic statement in the outdoor kitchen.

“Our Arcadia cabinetry design is the latest example of our passion for creating the most attractive outdoor kitchen products for the discerning homeowner,” said Russ Faulk, chief designer and head of product for Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet. “Our new collection expands the options available for architects, designers and homeowners to build the finest outdoor cooking and entertaining oases.”

The Arcadia Series is defined by the primary horizontal lines created by the four-board design that runs across each cabinet face. These horizontal lines are a constant theme, running across doors, drawers and even refrigeration, regardless of the cabinet function or features. A key detail of the distinctive Arcadia design is the brushed stainless steel end cap that flanks the ends of each board, adding visual contrast.

The cabinets are available with oiled ipe wood boards or stainless steel boards finished in a durable, textured, charcoal-gray powder coat. In addition to the standard charcoal-gray hue, homeowners and designers can specify any standard color from the RAL powder coat color chart, offering creative freedom and the ultimate in personalization with more than 200 color choices.

Ipe wood is widely regarded as one of the densest and durable hardwoods for outdoor living, making it well-suited for outdoor kitchens. Arcadia’s ipe is also certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) as it adheres to environmental management guidelines.

A range of size options is also available for homeowners to tailor their cabinetry to fit their needs. Arcadia storage cabinets come in 12 inches, 15 inches, 18 inches, 21 inches, 24 inches, 30 inches and 36 inches. The cooktop base cabinet is 24 inches and sink base cabinets are available in 24 inches, 30 inches and 36 inches.

Further exhibiting the versatility of the collection, Arcadia cabinets are available in several configurations, including three drawers, drawer-over-door, and pullout racks or waste bins. Full-extension stainless-steel shelves are also an option for many of the configurations.

The Arcadia collection also includes back panels and appliance cabinets, and it’s designed for easy installation. Simply align and level the cabinets using the levelling legs, then clip them together with included hardware. Finish with any choice of custom outdoor countertop.

“The outdoor kitchen is a place for making memories with family and friends, so it’s important the space reflects a homeowner’s personal design sensibilities to the utmost degree,” said Russ. “Arcadia cabinetry expands the design options for outdoor living, while maintaining the quality standard for which Kalamazoo has long been recognized.”

To clarify the expanded offering, Kalamazoo’s current line of outdoor kitchen cabinetry will now be called the Signature Series. The Signature Series will remain available in its sleek, all-stainless-steel aesthetic. Consisting of storage cabinets, cooktop base cabinets, waste and recycling cabinets, appliance cabinets and sink base cabinets, each product in the Signature Series is constructed entirely from premium stainless steel sheet metal and hardware.

Both collections will be available in durable 304-grade stainless steel as well as the new optional marine-grade (316L) stainless steel. Kalamazoo recently began offering marine-grade stainless steel as an offering for the majority of its product collection. With its enhanced corrosion-resistant properties, the marine-grade option provides increased protection for outdoor kitchens, particularly those in salt water climates along coastal regions.

Hand-built in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the Arcadia Series will be available to order in August 2017. All Kalamazoo products are available through certified design professionals, select retail dealers throughout the United States and Canada, and at kalamazoogourmet.com. To find the nearest showroom, visit the dealer locator on the company website.

Arcadia Series is the latest release in Kalamazoo’s ongoing commitment to expanding outdoor kitchen choices for homeowners in 2017. In January, the company announced its marine-grade stainless steel offering and the launch of its gravity-feed charcoal Smoker Cabinet for authentic, competitive-grade American barbecue at home.

