Telrad Networks' new CPE for LTE high performance This week we have announced three new products that offer a huge advantage to operators

Telrad Networks, a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, today announced the launch of a Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) solution, including the new CPE9000 end-customer device and the CPE-View system, to help fixed LTE operators provide higher capacity and better service per subscriber, while gaining higher visibility and control of the network components in the fixed LTE network.

1 - New LTE Outdoor CPE Launch

Telrad has launched its newest LTE CPE offering, the CPE9000 unit. The new, outdoor end-user device supports carrier aggregation, with a capability to reach 200 Mbps aggregating two channels of 10 or 20 MHz, allowing for higher user data speeds. It offers extremely powerful connectivity, which overcomes many non-line-of-sight challenges caused by heavy tree foliage. The CPE9000 operates in the 3.4 3.8 GHz or 2.3-2.7 GHz frequency bands, and is especially suited for the CBRS band in the United States. It conforms to the 3GPP Release 10/11 standards, and is an LTE Category 6 CPE, which supports 64 QAM uplink capabilities – increasing the uplink data rate by up to 50%.

The CPE9000 Main Capabilities:



Fully ruggedized IP67 design

High gain 15dBi embedded antenna

Carrier Aggregation for non-contiguous channels

Uplink 64 QAM

Layer 2 & 3 support

QoS for multiple services in Layer 2

CPE locking to eNodeB

Simple to install, maintain and operate

Optional residential gateway supporting WiFi 11ac, 1Gbp LAN ports and VoIP

The unique features mentioned such as Layer2, QoS and Uplink QAM64 are supported as part of Telrad’s full end-to-end solution including BreezeCOMPACT eNodeBs and BreezeWAY EPC - together providing rich features and cost-effective end-to-end fixed LTE solution.

2 - New TR69 CPE-View - CPE Management Module

To support Telrad’s LTE CPE portfolio including the CPE7000, CPE8000 and the newly launched CPE9000, Telrad has released the CPE-View mode as part of the BreezeVIEW network management system. This new TR69 based ACS server is adding the CPE management directly into the existing BreezeVIEW network management, which already controls other Telrad products, including BreezeCOMPACT and BreezeWAY EPC. The new CPE-View, which is replacing the Telrad StarACS solution, provides simple to use, zero touch provisioning and better visibility of the end user devices using highly integrated data collection from all network elements as part of Telrad end-to-end solution. Additionally, the operator will be able to track the CPE performance measurements (UE KPIs) in a single push of a button right on the BreezeVIEW system.

Improved Performance and Return-on-Investment for Service Providers

“The addition of the CPE9000 to Telrad's end-to-end LTE solution is designed to help fixed operators maximize their profits and lower the Total Cost of Ownership of the network. By improving the network efficiency and increasing data rates, service providers can now offer higher bandwidth packages,” said Mark Altshuller, chief technology officer of Telrad. “Additionally, the new CPE-View introduction is part of Telrad's strategy to simplify and lower the cost of the overall solution to provide small to large ISPs scalable and affordable ACS as a mandatory element for each Fixed Wireless Network operation.”

“This week we have announced three new products that offer a huge advantage to operators,” commented Chris Daniels, vice president and regional GM of North America for Telrad. “Telrad works closely with service providers to understand their biggest challenges and then introduce innovation that directly addresses their concerns. We are especially pleased to introduce the new CPE solution into the U.S. region, where operators are positioning themselves to leverage the new FCC CBRS band. Telrad has the ideal solution for this new band – considering cost, functionality and quality – we simply can’t be beat.”

Telrad is exhibiting at the WISPAmerica Conference, at Booth #304, in Memphis, Tennessee, March 15-16, 2017. Visitors can learn more about the company’s suite of high-performance products and services for today’s wireless broadband market.

About Telrad Networks

Telrad Networks is a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, boasting over 280 4G deployments in 100 countries. Telrad stands at the forefront of the technology evolution of next-generation TD-LTE solutions in the sub-6 GHz market. Since 1951, the company has been a recognized pioneer in the telecom industry, facilitating the connectivity needs of millions of end-users through operators, ISPs and enterprises around the world. (http://www.telrad.com)