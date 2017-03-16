Must-attend Technology Conference Our goal with nVerge 2017 is to provide an opportunity for business owners and end-users to experience the latest technology trends and solutions that can help transform their business processes.

FMT Consultants, a leading San Diego and Los Angeles-based provider of technology solutions, announces nVerge 2017—the fifth installment of its annual event.

nVerge 2017 is a one-day technology conference focused on helping business executives and end-users navigate the changing technology landscape—and understand how they can leverage technology to drive revenue, reduce cost, and increase customer acquisition.

During the one-day conference, attendees can choose from 24 educational sessions on Microsoft Dynamics 365 (CRM) & GP, NetSuite, SAP Business ByDesign, Microsoft SharePoint, Business Intelligence solutions, Microsoft Office 365 and Azure Cloud. For a full agenda visit http://www.nVerge2017.com.

The agenda also includes a keynote from Dr. Victoria Halsey—Vice President of Applied Learning, The Ken Blanchard Companies—on Leading People Through Change, as well as a bustling exhibition with IT service providers and independent software vendors.

Premiere local and national businesses, including Taco Bell, T-Bird Restaurant Group, Inc. and EcoArk Holdings, Inc. will share real-life stories and experiences from their respective technology implementations, their impact and outcomes.

“Technology really plays a pivotal role in a company’s ability to beat out the competition. Our goal with nVerge 2017 is to provide an opportunity for business owners and end-users to experience the latest technology trends and solutions that can help transform their business processes,” says Eric Casazza, CEO of FMT Consultants and adds, “We’re excited to bring nVerge back for the 5th year and looking forward to another educational, fun, and content-rich conference.”

Since 1995, FMT Consultants has been partnering with emerging to mid-sized companies to increase profitability through innovative and efficient use of technology solutions. FMT Consultants leverages the expertise of 75+ passionate technology experts, a dedicated in-house customer service team and a wide array of software applications.

nVerge 2017 takes place on Thursday, May 25th, 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM at Marriott Del Mar in San Diego, CA.

For more information and registration, visit http://www.nVerge2017.com or contact Emily Matkin at ematkin(at)fmtconsultants(dot)com or 760.930.6400.

nVerge 2017 is hosted by FMT Consultants and is targeted at C-level executives, business owners, managers and end-users. The initial exhibitors and sponsors at nVerge 2017 include Solver, Paramount WorkPlace, ClickDimensions, Nodus, Binary Stream, DocuSign, Avalara, Purely Cloud, MineralTree, TitaniumGP, eOne Solutions, and Altec.

About FMT Consultants

FMT is a seasoned provider of integrated business solutions and information technology services throughout the US and Canada with a significant presence in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, and Orange County. Since 1995, FMT’s experienced team of experts has been partnering with clients to integrate, configure and customize innovative technology solutions to help them improve and streamline their business operations. The company has offices in Carlsbad and Los Angeles, CA. Visit http://www.fmtconsultants.com or call 760.930.6400 for more information.