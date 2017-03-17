Customer Service Focus Leads to Creation of New Teams

Positronic, a leading global manufacturer of high reliability electronic connectors and build-to-print cable assemblies, is establishing a Customer Service department alongside its existing Inside Sales department.

This new structure, effective 1 March 2017 in the Americas, is aimed at enhancing and streamlining the overall customer service experience at Positronic. With an emphasis on engagement and responsiveness, the Inside Sales team will focus on supporting customer requirements such as application support, sample requests, quotations, drawing requests,inventory queries and order entry. The Customer Service team, on the other hand, is designed to support the overall fulfillment process focusing on expedite requests, change orders, returns, warranty claims and compliance.

As Positronic transitions to this new structure, new technology platforms will be implemented to support the effort with the appropriate productivity tools. This re-organization is emblematic of the organization’s strong desire to re-discover and refresh its customer service roots.

About Positronic

Positronic is a global manufacturer of highly reliable electronic connectors known for distinctive core capabilities, including solid machined contacts with low resistance/high conductivity for use in standard and quick-turn custom connectors. Key products include high power, D-sub, rectangular, modular and circular connectors. Many parts are available immediately off-the-shelf using PosiShop.com. Customized solutions are available as well. Positronic is known globally for the unique ability to quickly modify existing designs or create new products to meet application-specific needs. Visit http://www.connectpositronic.com for more details.