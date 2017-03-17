Within the first day of the conference we had multiple companies asking to purchase the software!

AfterWords, a division of Restaurant Magic Software, announced today that it had overwhelming interest during the soft launch of its Customer Engagement Software at the Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference in Las Vegas. The company elected to include the software in its existing MURTEC 2017 tradeshow plans due to increasing interest from its current customers. The software is slated for a formal launch on May 20, 2017 at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago.

AfterWords is an Intelligent Customer Engagement Software that helps service driven companies gain a complete picture of their customer and perceptions across the organization’s brand. Integrating transactional sales details, loyalty data, experience driven survey information, and customer recovery tools the software provides business intelligence that improves customer experiences and increases profitability. AfterWords has a patent pending on its engagement technology, has worked with several experienced experts and university professors to develop the software, and has recently completed a pilot rollout with a major hospitality franchise.

“We are excited about the positive feedback we received at MURTEC 2017,” said Drew Peloubet, CEO of AfterWords. “Within the first day of the conference we had multiple companies asking to purchase the software!”

About AfterWords

AfterWords is an intelligent customer engagement software that delivers questions based on transactional details. We integrate sales transaction and customer loyalty data to only ask the most relevant questions about a customer’s unique experience. Our patent pending process provides more relevant data, results in less survey abandonment, and provides actionable Insights. Discover what your customers really think using AfterWords.