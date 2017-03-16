Root Auto Insurance Launches “Lyft on Us” Program for Good Drivers

Root Logo Root is committed to keeping their drivers safe by targeting days associated with high traffic and drunk driving.

Root, the first insurance company founded on the principle of fundamental fairness, today launched “Lyft* on Us,” a program that allows Root policyholders to take free Lyft rides on certain days. The program is launching exclusively in Ohio to start, with plans to expand to other states soon.

With “Lyft on Us,” Root covers the cost of rides for policyholders who choose to take Lyft rides on three of the most dangerous driving days of the year, as identified by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data. Qualifying days for the “Lyft on US” Program include St. Patrick’s Day, July 4th, and New Year’s Eve.

In 2015, a study on the benefits of ridesharing for road safety found that since July 2012, an estimated total of 1,800 crashes were prevented in California. Root is committed to keeping their drivers safe by targeting days associated with high traffic and drunk driving.

“We are always looking for new, innovative ways to keep our drivers safe,” said Alex Timm, co-founder and CEO of Root. “The best drivers in the world deserve insurance that works harder for their monthly premium. This is just one more example of how Root is willing to put our money where our mouth is.”

Root policyholders will receive Lyft codes for each eligible day, covering up to $20 per round trip. Over the coming months, this functionality will be integrated into the app for an even better customer experience. The company may add additional days based on user feedback and their own proprietary driving outcomes data.

“Root is a data-driven insurer that rewards good behavior in new, exciting ways,” said Doug Ulman, CEO of Columbus-based Pelotonia and a Root Board Director. “This is what car insurance looks like if you redesign it from the ground up. We’re one of the first insurer to offer perks like this, but more importantly, we’re rethinking how to keep drivers safe while keeping premiums low too.”

“Lyft on Us” began on December 31st, 2016 as a pilot program, originally offered to an exclusive group of initial Root policyholders. The pilot was immediately successful, and after closely analyzing usage data from New Year’s Eve, Root concluded that the program should be expanded to include more customers and additional days throughout the year.

“The results were inspiring,” said Timm. “On one of the most dangerous driving days of the year, we want policyholders in the hands of a professional and accountable driver. Do programs like this increase our costs? Absolutely. But they also reduce our risk and the risk to our policyholders.”

To join Root, drivers simply download the app and take a test drive, which takes approximately 2-3 weeks, depending on how much they drive. Once complete, Root provides a quote and allows customers to transfer their policy, all through their mobile phone.

Root is available today to good drivers in Ohio, and will be coming to more states soon. If the “Lyft on Us” program is successful, the company plans to expand it further.

