ECO Vehicles Systems Expands Operations in Union City, Indiana

ECO Vehicle Systems, Inc., a comprehensive one-stop-shop specialty vehicle modifier/upfitter announces the addition of an additional 75,000 sq. ft. of state of the art manufacturing space to their Progress Industrial Park campus in Union City, Indiana.

This additional facility, only a couple of hundred yards from their existing 55,000 sq. ft. facility, not only more than doubles available shop floor space for modifying and upfitting vehicles but also adds state of the art alternative fuels conversion equipment including three high volume assembly lines, an advanced computerized chassis dynamometer and a high capacity, fast-fill CNG fueling station.

Rob Lykins, Founder and President of ECO Vehicle Systems built this impressive 75,000 sq. ft. facility in 2004. It had been utilized for general vehicle upfitting by Productive Concepts, Inc. until it was leased to IMPCO Automotive from 2010 to late 2016. During that time the facility was under contract with General Motors, producing high-volume bi-fuel CNG Silverado and Sierra Pickups as well as dedicated CNG Express/Savana Cargo Vans as part of a GM factory option CNG package. In addition, a wide variety of Ford trucks, vans and buses were also converted to CNG and LPG at the facility under a Ford Motor Company QVM program.

ECO Vehicle Systems’ combined 130,000 sq. ft. foot print is now engaged in custom upfitting of Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Isuzu vehicles for fleet customers throughout the USA and Canada.

ECO Vehicle Systems installs utility bodies, van bodies, interior shelving packages, ladder racks, tool boxes, snow removal equipment, exterior graphics, bed liners, telematics systems, radios, lighting packages, generators, air compressors and any other equipment that fleets need to customize their vehicles to meet the needs. Of course, ECO Vehicle Systems continues to offer a complete line of alternative fuels options including CNG, LPG and Hybrid Electric conversions.

A complete line up of upfitting packages are also offered for law enforcement vehicles including all emergency lights and sirens, communication systems, computer stands, exterior graphics, prisoner restraint systems, and firearm security systems.

Mr. Lykins recently stated that ECO Vehicles Systems, with its highly skilled, experienced and stable work force, is an ideal solution to fleets needing high quality workmanship, short lead times and quick turnaround. ECO Vehicle System’s rural Indiana location equates to low overhead and operational costs, resulting in very competitive pricing when compared to some of the larger, more traditional upfitters, convertors and vehicle modifiers in the commercial vehicle and law enforcement marketplace today.

ECO Vehicle Systems also has drop ship and ship through relationships with all major vehicle manufacturers as well as a strategic alliance with a major vehicle logistics company, also located in Union City, IN, making it quick, easy and economical to move fleet vehicles from OEM factories to ECO Vehicle Systems and on to the end user or dealer locations.

For more information, visit the ECO Vehicle website at http://www.ecovehiclesystems.com