Take a step up—big or small—with Intel Xeon processors and reap the benefits Each successively more powerful processor…drove a server to do more work than the last.

Principled Technologies (PT) performed hands-on testing on servers powered by several processors in the Intel Xeon Processor E5-2600 v4 Product Family. PT found that each successively more powerful processor in the family drove a server to do more work than the last. PT also performed a total cost of ownership analysis and found “the initial cost of a processor upgrade is easily offset by the performance boost each processor drives.”

To learn more about these results and how the Intel Xeon processor E5-2600 v4 Product Family can benefit business operations, read the full report at facts.pt/Yr6pQh.

