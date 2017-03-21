After successful summits in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Starch World Series sets out to Foz do Iguaçu – a strategic location on the tri-point border of Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay and close proximity to numerous starch producers! Listing the vast opportunities in Brazil and the wider Latin and South America region, the summit brings together regional players such as Cargill presenting ‘Challenges of Corn Milling Market in Brazil’. Cargill hones in on the production, demand and export for Brazil’s corn starch as well as the competitiveness of starch vs. sugarcane for the sweetener sector. The regional market is further examined by Codipsa (Paraguay’s biggest starch producer) sharing details of starch production, opportunities and export potential in South America, Central America and the Caribbean – pinpointing the supply/demand of raw materials.

In addition, Red Stripe (part of Heineken Group) confirms sharing its ‘Novel Approach of using cassava as raw material for maltose syrup production in Jamaica’s Breweries’ while CIAT will join in with an informative session on ‘Cassava Breeding and the Starch Sector’ with details of commercializing cassava with new starch properties and high yielding varieties.

On food trends, Polium Alimentos will discuss ‘Developments in Cassava Flour for Gluten-free applications in Cheese Bread & Confectionaries’.

Other notable presenters confirmed are:



Dutch Starches International – Competitiveness of Argentinian Starch Industry

Swebol Biotech – Andean Starches with focus on tubers, quinoa and cañahua

CIRAD – Development of Pneumatic (Flash) Dryers for Starch and Flours with Improved Energy Efficiency (including for Small-scale Operations)

Euromonitor International – Markets Opportunities for ‘Healthy’ Food & Beverage such as “free from” composition (i.e. lactose, gluten etc.), and organic production

Commoditia – Regional Trade in Starch and Sweeteners Consumption

EMBRAPA - Developments in Corn Production and Breeding in Brazil

EPAGRI - Cassava Cultivation & Developments in the State of Santa Catarina: Current Situation & Opportunities

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), Starch World Americas is expected to be attended by major regional and global starch industry players.

