nablet Releases H.264 SDK for High Quality XAVC Encoding

nablet, a leading provider of media processing technologies, announced today that it has released its H.264 SDK with support for the popular XAVC broadcast format.

nablet H.264 SDK is a multiplatform software development kit which offers fast, high-quality encoding into H.264, including different XAVC flavors. The SDK also support H.264 decoding for playback or transcoding. nablet H.264 SDK includes sample files and integration support.

"XAVC has become extremely popular in the broadcast world," says Sven Düking, SVP Engineering at nablet. "We have worked with many customers to make sure we achieve great speed and quality with our encoder. Together with our other video SDKs and tools like our video analyzers, we offer one-stop shopping for video-related solutions. We also continuously improve and optimize on new processor generations."

"We have worked with nablet since the beginning," said Walter Kuntner, CEO of ToolsOnAir. "We are very pleased with the quality and speed of their encoding products. Their support has also been excellent, especially during the development of mediaCore, our new OS independent media engine based on GStreamer."

The H.264 Encoder is also used in the nablet XAVC XDCAM AMA Plugin for Avid Media Access, and in the nablet mediaEngine transcoder.

Additional features currently in beta include:



264 transrating without re-encoding

264 smart rendering

Highly optimized multi-core optimization

The nablet H.264 SDK is available for Windows, Linux and macOS.

Additional information and demo versions are available at http://www.nablet.com/h264sdk, or by contacting info@nablet.com. nablet will be exhibiting at the NAB Show, April 24-27 in Las Vegas, in booth N3532SUL.

About nablet

nablet is a premiere provider of streaming, codec, muxing, and transcoding solutions for the broadcast and entertainment markets. This is coupled with a strong R&D focus on content analysis, image processing and automated metadata creation. nablet’s products seamlessly integrate with other partners and vendors providing reliable turnkey broadcast solutions. Additional information is available at http://www.nablet.com.