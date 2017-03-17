GE Life Sciences is excited to launch the inaugural Protein Research Live event, allowing users to explore the current trends and techniques being used in genome and protein research. This virtual event will allow attendees to explore a range of exciting life science research methods, while interacting with speakers, colleagues and exhibitors.

In this premier event, participants can expect presentations on a range of topics, including genome research, recombinant protein production, protein purification, and label-free interaction analysis. Presenters will discuss best practices and troubleshooting support to assist with the everyday aspects of preparation, purification and analysis.

Attendees will be able to watch engaging plenary and keynote presentations with a live Q&A, explore a range of booths in the exhibition hall, and peruse the scientific poster session. The team at GE Life Sciences has selected more than a dozen industry leaders to speak and present both live and on-demand during this event. Live speakers include:



Louise Baskin, senior product manager with GE Healthcare

John Schiel, PhD, research scientist at Dharmacon, part of GE Healthcare

Pia Liljedahl, global product manager at GE Life Sciences

Lena Nyholm, PhD, scientist in the R&D department at GE Healthcare

Paul Belcher, PhD, functional leader from Biacore at GE Healthcare

Robyn Stoller, scientist at R&D Systems

LabRoots will host the event, live on April 5, 2017, commencing at 6 a.m. PDT (9 a.m. EDT; 1 p.m. GMT); the entire event will be available on demand following the lice broadcast. To read more about this event, learn about the speakers or to register for free, click here.

