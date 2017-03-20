Flipsnack Launches New Editor for its Digital Publishing Platform

Flipsnack has announced the release of a new, redesigned editor which helps writers, marketers and designers add links, images, text and videos on the pages of their publications.

The new editor allows for a simplified workflow with a newly redesigned user interface which puts the most commonly used tools at the hands of the user.

The main focus was to concentrate on simplifying the path, optimizing the flow and improving the aspect at the same time. The new design offers a more appealing and intuitive design, based on the needs of the clients. In a time management era crisis that we are part of, little things like this can make a massive difference.

All current changes were the result of a broad and long term surveillance on customer behavior, in order to improve and better comprehend the user flow. This way, most used features and instruments are easier to access, in favor of an improved functionality. All these are backed up by a sleek and modern design for an enhanced and crafted user experience.

Adrian Moza, Product Manager for Flipsnack, said, “Modern digital publishing tools have made it possible for anyone to be considered a writer, not just published book authors. All it takes is a little creativity and a lot of determination, because finding the right tool isn’t a problem anymore. Nowadays, bloggers produce about 80.7 million new posts monthly. There are also approximately 21,500 digital magazines published on Flipsnack each month. Some of them are shorter pieces, but many are long form content, up to 500 pages.”

