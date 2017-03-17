“From pet odors to laundry, nurseries to sports equipment, there is a world of bad smells that confront every home. Families want a safe, but effective solution to remove odors,” said Philip Coffey, Managing Director, OMI Industries.

OMI Industries, makers of Fresh Wave natural odor removal products, is excited to celebrate its 25-year legacy of providing eco-friendly odor control solutions at the International Home + Housewares Show 2017 in booth #S3860.

A pioneer in eco-friendly odor elimination, the company’s legacy has expanded from its industrial footprint to the forefront of helping consumers to tackle any household odor problem safely and effectively, all without the use of harsh chemicals.

Unlike heavily perfumed air fresheners that mask malodors and distribute harsh chemicals into the environment, Fresh Wave products use natural ingredients powered by molecular science to effectively eliminate organic and inorganic odors. Comprised of natural ingredients, such as extracts of lime, pine needle, aniseed, clove and cedarwood, Fresh Wave products can be used throughout the home including near children and pets. In addition to being eco-friendly, the entire line is non-toxic and alcohol-free.

“From pet odors to laundry, nurseries to sports equipment, there is a world of bad smells that confront every home. Families want a safe, but effective solution to remove odors,” said Philip Coffey, Managing Director, OMI Industries. “We believe in our products' ability to be tough on odors but gentle on the environment. When you use Fresh Wave, you can rest assured that you are using a product that will remove odors without doing any harm to you or your family. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”

In 2003, OMI Industries launched its Fresh Wave line of consumer products, which can be found online and at retailers including Ace Hardware, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and Walgreens.

For more information, please visit FreshWaveWorks.com. In addition, for tips on how to keep your home healthy, happy and odor-free, please visit the FreshWaveHappy.com blog.

About OMI Industries

OMI Industries, a worldwide leader in providing natural odor abatement solutions, is a privately-held corporation headquartered in Long Grove, Ill. Founded in 1989, OMI’s green engineering solutions solve organic and inorganic odor and emission control issues across three divisions with the Ecosorb® (industrial), Fresh Wave® IAQ (commercial) and Fresh Wave® (consumer) brands. Ecosorb products conform OSHA and EPA standards for safe use, and do not contribute to harmful VOC output. All three brands are sold worldwide, both directly and through distributors. Additional OMI facilities include Houston, Texas (industrial sales); Rising Sun, Ind. (manufacturing and warehousing); and Ventura, Calif. (R&D).