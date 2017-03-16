UK Tech Startup Red Sift Offers Cyber Security to All UK Charities

In the last 4 years email phishing attacks have increased by 247% (1).



Fewer than 1% of UK charities are protected against phishing attacks, presenting huge risks to the £70bn sector and to the 67% of the UK population who engage with it (2).

OnDMARC allows public and private organisations to easily secure their email against phishing attacks, and prevent their email being used by hackers to target others.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has included the DMARC protocol in the UK’s Active Cyber Defence- (ACD) Program, and has required all UK government agencies to implement it.

Red Sift is offering OnDMARC free to all UK-registered charities.

London tech startup Red Sift has announced that they are making their email cyber security product, OnDMARC, free to all UK charities. The only product of its kind by a UK based company, the software allows organisations, public and private, to block phishing attacks that use targeted email impersonation by helping them implement and manage their DMARC configuration. The product requires no cyber security expertise and makes the setup and maintenance of a DMARC policy quick and simple.

OnDMARC uses an AI-system to classify reports that are sent to the domain owner, identifying unauthorised email traffic and actively blocking phishing attempts, while increasing the deliverability of authorised emails. OnDMARC was sponsored by the Department for Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) to exhibit their product at CYBERUK 2017, and was runner-up in the NCSC & DCMS Cyber Security Growth Dragon’s Den for innovative cyber security providers in the UK (3).

A Spokesperson for the National Cyber Security Centre said:

“Charities do invaluable work and the NCSC is proud to help them safeguard their information. We are happy to hear from private companies about initiatives that make easy to use cyber security products free to all charities. Widespread adoption of the DMARC protocol is essential to defend against targeted cyber threats”

Rahul Powar, Red Sift CEO, said:

“Everyone should have the right to feel safe online and OnDMARC is part of making that happen. We want to make the UK the first country where everyone is protected from email phishing and currently, charities are at severe risk. By offering OnDMARC to all UK charities, we are taking first step towards a more secure digital landscape for everyone.”

Gino Coquis, Red Sift Commercial Director, said:

“Cyber attacks are on the rise and can be devastating to any organisation. We believe there should be no barriers to getting UK charities protected with DMARC. Our product allows anyone to implement the protocol quickly without requiring specific cybersecurity expertise. DMARC should be a minimum standard in the charity sector as it is in others and we hope our programme can help make it so.”

How Charities Can Get OnDMARC

Charities can go to our website, https://ondmarc.com and register for the service. They will be upgraded to our charities program.

****************

NOTES TO EDITORS

About OnDMARC

OnDMARC is an email security product that help individuals and organisations of all sizes secure their email domains against phishing attacks by implementing and maintaining the DMARC email security protocol. OnDMARC guides users through a step by step process to setup and maintain DMARC and protect their email domain.

Website: https://ondmarc.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/getOnDMARC

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/11020979

Logo: https://static.redsift.io/assets/marketing/press/ondmarc-logo-full-transparent-bg.png

About DMARC

DMARC is an email authentication protocol that helps organisations secure themselves against phishing attacks. It builds upon two existing technologies, SPF and DKIM, that help secure email in different ways but do not enforce a policy. DMARC both enforces a policy on a domain and adds a reporting functionality that allows senders and receivers to improve and monitor protection of the domain.

About Red Sift

Red Sift is a London based Platform as a Service (PaaS) startup founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Rahul Powar and Randal Pinto. Rahul was part of the founding team at Shazam. The OnDMARC product is built on the Red Sift platform. The cloud-based platform offers both businesses and individuals a powerful dashboard of tools, plugging into various data sources in order to receive personalised actionable insights.

Website: https://redsift.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/redsift

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/red-sift

Logo: https://static.redsift.io/assets/marketing/press/red-sift-logo-large.png

Footnotes

1.APMG quarterly reports. Data between Q1 2013 and Q4 2016

2.OnDMARC Charity study from December 2016, data available on request.

3.https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/blog-post/den-dragons