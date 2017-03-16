Milton Hershey School Enhances Classroom Instruction with 1:1 Model

“The 1:1 environment we have created at MHS will not only prepare our students for success in this digital era but equip them to be tremendous innovators and leaders of tomorrow,” said Brett Stark, MHS Director of Learning Technologies.

At Milton Hershey School, educational technology is a major component of the school’s pre-K through twelfth grade STEAM curriculum during the 2016-17 academic school year. With over 2,700 computers on campus and more than 800 iPads, MHS has established a 1:1 environment where every student has access to an electronic device.

At the elementary level, teachers use iPads to enhance classroom instruction by implementing learning-based applications into their lessons and using green screen technology to create interactive book reviews. Elementary students also use various forms of technology, including laptops and robotics, to gain hands-on experience with coding and design thinking.

MHS middle school teachers incorporate iPad applications into their language arts, math, and science instruction by asking students to display their thought processes through drawings, snapshots, and voice recordings. Teachers also use technology to educate students on blogging and how to share their thoughts socially in a safe environment, which boosts creativity and personalizes the learning process.

“MHS teachers are using technology to personalize learning for students,” said Stark. “At the highest level, technology enables our teachers and students to redefine our lessons and accomplish feats we never knew were possible. We’re customizing instruction to meet the individual needs of students.”

As students enter high school, they become proficient in a combination of Windows 7 operating system-based computers, iMacs and MacBook Airs. They also have hands-on learning opportunities in four state-of-the-art business classrooms equipped with advanced technology to prepare them for the 21st century workforce.

MHS teachers and staff also emphasize digital citizenship and teach students of all ages to maintain a professional appearance online. The school provides staff with year-round technology training and comprehensive tools to ensure technology is incorporated into every subject area in order to meet the needs and interests of 21st century learners.

More information about Milton Hershey School’s educational technology program can be found at mhskids.org.

ABOUT MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL

Milton Hershey School® is one of the world’s best private schools, offering a top-notch education and positive home life to children in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade from families of lower income at no charge.