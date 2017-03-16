Representatives of Allergy Standards Ltd., the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, and Owens Corning with Taoiseach Enda Kenny TD. Photograph: Nick Crettier I'm delighted to see this innovative partnership continue to expand with the inclusion of Owens Corning. This is an illustration of the strengths that Ireland continues to demonstrate in the fields of life sciences and consumer retail.

While celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Washington, D.C., the Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland Enda Kenny TD highlighted a significant relationship between Allergy Standards Ltd. and Owens Corning. Allergy Standards Ltd. is an Enterprise Ireland client company, and co-founded the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program. Owens Corning is a global Fortune 500 company that develops, manufactures and markets insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite products.

Commenting on this at an event attended by over 300 U.S. and Irish Business Leaders An Taoiseach said “I'm delighted to see this innovative partnership continue to expand with the inclusion of Owens Corning. This is an illustration of the strengths that Ireland continues to demonstrate in the fields of life sciences and consumer retail."

More than 70 million people in the U.S. suffer from asthma and allergies, and symptoms are exacerbated by allergens in household products and materials. To address this issue, Allergy Standards Ltd. - based in Dublin, Ireland - developed Certification Standards and partnered with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) to develop the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program.

Products carrying the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Mark have been certified to help reduce exposure to allergens and irritants, provide increased environmental control, and withstand routine cleaning and care guidelines. A large portion of product testing is carried out in testing facilities in Ireland, based on Certification Standards developed by Allergy Standards Ltd.

"It is important to us at Allergy Standards Ltd. that we enable consumers to make product choices that are founded on scientifically rigorous standards" stated Dr. John McKeon, founder of Allergy Standards Ltd.

A wide range of products, including vacuum cleaners, air cleaners, humidifiers, soft toys, bedding, and others, have been certified as asthma & allergy friendly®. Owens Corning's Pure Safety™ high performance insulation is the first product of its kind to be certified.

“We are honored to receive this designation and to be a part of the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program,” said Julian Francis, president of insulation, Owens Corning. “Owens Corning now joins a select group of manufacturers that are focused on product innovation to address people’s exposure to allergens and irritants in their homes.”

About Allergy Standards Limited

Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) is an international certification company that prepares independent standards for testing a wide range of products to determine their suitability for asthmatics and individuals with associated allergies. ASL has devised a series of proprietary testing protocols and suitability specifications for products to meet in order to be eligible for certification as asthma & allergy friendly®. ASL has developed these protocols to identify products that consumers can trust have been subject to rigorous testing to determine their relative suitability for people with asthma and allergies. http://www.allergystandards.com