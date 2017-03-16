Blame Sally to Play Osher Marin JCC May 13

Blame Sally brings their original brand of folk pop to the Osher Marin JCC. They are accomplished musicians on their own, and when they get together, the sum is even greater than its parts – they are their own entity. - Rosalie Howarth, KFOG Radio

Blame Sally creates an eclectic and undeniably original brand of folk pop that plays on the “indie edges of Americana." Bringing together four unique voices and musical backgrounds, Blame Sally has forged a cohesive sound that is instantly recognizable and compelling.

With their decade-plus of live performances and recordings, Blame Sally has established a legacy of song combining country, folk, rock, Celtic and strains of classical music, which has brought originality together with a roots sensibility and pop accessibility.

This local folk-rock quartet with an attitude combines acoustic textures with Americana harmonies and an independent spirit. They’ve shared stages with like-minded artists like Los Lobos, Ani DiFranco, Richard Thompson, Roseanne Cash, Joan Beaz and Greg Brown.

WHAT: Amazing Live Acoustic Folk Rock Harmonies from Blame Sally at The Kanbar Center @ the Osher Marin JCC

WHEN: Saturday May 13, 2017 @ 8 p.m.

Beer/Wine/Concessions: 6:45 p.m.; Doors Open @ 7 p.m.

TICKETS: VIP Reserved Tables: $40 advance only

Reserved table seats: $35 advance | $40 day of

General Admission: $30 Advance | $35 day of

WHERE: The Osher Marin JCC – Hoytt Theater

200 N. San Pedro Road, San Rafael, CA 94903 415.444.8000

MORE: Concessions include beer, wine, sodas, Peet’s Coffee, Numi Teas, Sweets & Savories, and all are allowed in the theater. More info is available at JCC's website: http://www.marinjcc.org

PARKING: Free onsite and street parking.

The Kanbar Center for the Performing Arts is the Performing Arts Department within the Osher Marin Jewish Community Center in San Rafael, Calif. All are welcome, no membership is ever required to attend. The Center is a long-standing Marin non-profit, centrally located in Marin County.

Watch a video of Blame Sally performing their song "Jump Start" here: https://youtu.be/o4A1CErsjPI

