OutSolve has made another acquisition to further expand its offerings and role as a complete compliance solutions provider. The Affirmative Action planning and compliance solutions company has purchased Pinnacle Affirmative Action Services, an HR consulting company that provides solutions for company’s Affirmative Action planning needs.

The acquisition supports the full suite of compliance solutions OutSolve provides to clients, from Affirmative Action planning to OFCPP audit support and EEO-1 reporting. It also contributes to the growth of OutSolve’s team of consultants and executives.

“Purchasing Pinnacle, a well-respected and experienced HR consulting company, will bring great value to OutSolve including a skilled team of consultants and the expansion of our offerings,” said Jeremy Mancheski, president and founder of OutSolve. “This purchase, along with our acquisitions and partnerships, supports our company’s growth strategy, and will contribute to further differentiate OutSolve as a complete compliance solution.”

“As part of OutSolve, we look forward to offering clients access to a full range of Affirmative Action solutions,” said Bobbie Ibieta, partner and VP of operations at Pinnacle. “The coming together of two leading companies in the HR consulting space, will enable us to provide clients best-in-class Affirmative Action and compliance services.”

This is the second acquisition this year made by OutSolve who earlier this year purchased Workplace Dynamics, an EEO and Affirmative Action compliance consulting firm. OutSolve also recently partnered with America’s Job Exchange (AJE) to develop Compliance United, a complete Affirmative Action regulatory compliance solution for Federal Contractors and Subcontractors. At the end of 2016, LNC Partners invested in OutSolve to support the company’s expansion in the market.

About OutSolve

OutSolve provides comprehensive affirmative action planning and compliance solutions to help federal contractors meet the full requirements of Executive Order 11246, the Vietnam Era Veteran Readjustment Assistance Act (VEVRAA), and Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, among other regulations. OutSolve provides a wide range of services, including developing comprehensive, OFCCP compliant affirmative action plans, offering OFCCP audit support, and creating EEO-1 reports that comply with the requirements of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. For more information, call 504-486-2410 or visit http://outsolve.com.

About Pinnacle Affirmative Action Services

Pinnacle Affirmative Action Services, LLC is a leader in the field of affirmative action outsourcing services - offering technically accurate, cost effective affirmative action programs (AAPs). Their program services include: affirmative action programs (AAP) development and related training; customer support for implementation and compliance reviews; customized written policy narrative; comprehensive salary/pay equity analysis; mock audits; and customized management reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.Pinnacle-AAP.com.