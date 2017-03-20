More Like MOO Jersey: MOOYAH Continues Growth in The Garden State

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast-casual, “better burger” chain is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Lyndhurst. The restaurant, opening on March 22, will be located at 425 Valley Brook Avenue.

The Lyndhurst MOOYAH location is owned by Dale Woolery, who grew up working with his parents in the restaurant industry. After a career in both the finance and healthcare industries, however, Woolery decided he wanted to pursue a business that would provide more flexibility for his family. He visited MOOYAH with his wife and was drawn to its versatility and strong business model.

“Not only does MOOYAH offer a family-friendly environment, but there is something on the menu for everyone,” said Woolery. “We’re excited to bring something new to the Lyndhurst neighborhood, which has a very family oriented demographic that matches the brand. Members of the Lyndhurst community have been expressing their excitement for our long-anticipated opening, so we are looking forward to a receptive crowd.”

Woolery doesn’t want to stop at just serving Lyndhurst with delicious, customizable burgers either. He plans to sign for more locations throughout his community and surrounding areas once his first restaurant is up and running. Lyndhurst will be the fifth MOOYAH to call New Jersey home, and Woolery is excited to continue the brand’s development in the state.

“It’s a great time for the MOOYAH brand and the Lyndhurst community, and we are excited to start serving up a ‘better burger’ for the first time in Lyndhurst,” said Michael Mabry, chief operating officer of MOOYAH. “MOOYAH is a great fit for Lyndhurst and for New Jersey, and we look forward to watching the brand continue to grow throughout the state.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan white or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled and hand-breaded chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to strawberry banana and more.

In 2016, MOOYAH surpassed the all-important 100-unit milestone. The booming “better burger” brand entered several new states in 2016, while also expanding its presence in California, Texas, Florida and New York. Moving into 2017, the franchise is placing focus on development in Virginia and the Washington, D.C. area as well.

For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH on Facebook at the MOOYAH Burgers & Fries Fan page or follow MOOYAH on Twitter @MOOYAHBurgers.

For franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyahfranchise.com/ .

ABOUT MOOYAH BURGERS, FRIES & SHAKES

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering, made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, lean Certified Angus Beef®, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, black bean veggie burgers, buns baked in-house daily, real cheeses and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH also offers the MOOYAH Rewards App—a loyalty program built with an enhanced Guest experience in mind – which offers online ordering as well for Guests on the go. In 2016, MOOYAH was ranked No. 38 in Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list they have been included in for several years in a row. The brand also ranked 2nd in Best Fast Casual Restaurant Franchise Company, 4th in Best Restaurant Franchise Company, and 7th in Best Overall Franchises Company by Franchiserankings.com. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with the brand on Facebook.com/MOOYAH and follow on Twitter @MOOYAHburgers. To download the MOOYAH Rewards app, please visit MOOYAH.com/Rewards.

###