Paradigm Learning has been a globally recognized provider of industry-leading learning solutions that develop business-savvy employees for over twenty years. At the ATD 2017 International Conference & Exposition-Paradigm will be showcasing a number of its innovative learning and development improvements.

The event will be held in Atlanta, May 21-24, at the Georgia World Congress Center. More than 10,000 attendees, 400 speakers and 300 sessions over the course of four engaging and insightful days!

Paradigm Learning is the top choice for organizations around the globe for its creative, innovative and effective training designed to benefit learners across the multi-generational workforce of today. To date, over 1.5 million learners are alumni of Paradigm Learning’s award-winning programs. With multiple industry awards for its learning solutions, Paradigm continues to grow and advance its mission of delivering results and increasing the engagement factor for learners everywhere.

Cameron Prince, the VP of Creative Direction & Marketing Ops has vouched Paradigm is prepared to assist HR and L&D attendants who have multiple interests or needs regarding organizational improvement and development.

“Our thought leaders and subject matter experts will be on hand to help attendees explore Paradigm’s proven tools and simulations that drive real results and engagement for organizations. Business acumen, onboarding, leadership development, strategy execution and sales enablement are just a few of the industry needs our organization has a big impact on.”

In addition, Paradigm will be raffling off a number of giveaway items and prizes at its booth. “We are excited to help attendees discover our tools to improve their learning and development programs, and look forward to bringing our own brand of fun to this premier industry event,” Prince concluded.

Paradigm Learning will be exhibiting its training solutions at Booth #2509.

Interested in attending this phenomenal event? Click here to reserve time at the show or contact Paradigm Learning at paradigmlearning.com or 727-471-3170. To learn more about the ATD International Conference and Expo, click here.

About Paradigm Learning

Paradigm Learning amplifies the business acumen and strategic alignment of leaders, managers, employees and sales teams to achieve real business results. The company’s award-winning business games, simulations and Discovery Maps® empower learning and development leaders to revolutionize their organizations. More information is available at http://www.paradigmlearning.com

About the Association for Talent Development

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world’s largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Originally established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training and Development (ASTD).

More information is available at http://www.td.org