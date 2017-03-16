Michael is a skilled professional with a strong record of accomplishment in oilfield engineering, project management, client relationship management, sales and customer service.

HIPOWER SYSTEMS, a manufacturer of power generation and power distribution equipment in the U.S. and Canada, today announced Michael Area has been hired for the position of Sales Manager for HIPOWER SYSTEMS Oklahoma. Oklahoma is the location of the HIPOWER SYSTEMS store and the hub of both sales and service activity for the state.

In that capacity, Area will be responsible for evaluating business opportunities and target markets, gathering intelligence on customers and competitors, and both generating and nurturing sales leads. Area will also educate customers on HIPOWER SYSTEMS’ products and services and ensure their service needs are met by the Oklahoma team.

“Michael is a skilled professional with a strong record of accomplishment in oilfield engineering, project management, client relationship management, sales and customer service,” said HIPOWER SYSTEMS President Rafael Acosta. “We are confident he will provide excellent support for our Oklahoma sales and service efforts.”

Area will be charged with expanding HIPOWER SYSTEMS’ sales presence in both the standby and rental markets, acquiring new client accounts, strengthening business relationships with prospects and customers, and performing strategic planning to meet sales targets. He will also develop sales proposals that best meet the needs and applications of customers, including calculating quotes, negotiating prices and terms of sale, and more.

Before joining HIPOWER SYSTEMS, Area was an Electrical Engineer for the Kimberly-Clark Corporation, where he worked with a team of mechanical, process and other electrical engineers to increase overall equipment efficiency and implement system-wide improvements. Prior to his work with Kimberly-Clark, Area was an Electrical Coordinator for MPW Engineering and a Field Engineer for Schlumberger, the world’s leading oilfield services firm. He gained additional experience in varied positions including Project Manager for Warren CAT, a privately held Caterpillar generator dealership.

About HIPOWER SYSTEMS

HIPOWER SYSTEMS (a division of Himoinsa, S.L.; a member of the YANMAR Co. Ltd group of companies) is the principal supplier of power distribution and prime, standalone power generation equipment and packages to the U.S. and Canadian markets, serving the Residential, Commercial and Industrial sectors including the Agriculture, Telecommunications, Health Care and Oil & Gas Industries. The company builds and customizes backup generators, diesel generators, natural gas generators and alternative bi-fuel generator sets from 8kW to 3MW with a complete range of accessories, including automatic transfer switches, paralleling switchgear, UL tanks, enclosures and power distribution equipment.

In North America and throughout the globe, our rental packages and power distribution equipment are recognized as the best power solution source for emergency and disaster relief. For more information, visit http://www.hipowersystems.com.