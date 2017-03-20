Todd is a proven customer solutions professional in the power and heavy equipment rental industry with extensive experience in both business development and product development.

HIPOWER SYSTEMS, a manufacturer of power generation and power distribution equipment in the U.S. and Canada, today announced it has hired Todd Johnston as its Business Regional Sales Manager for the Central Region. In that capacity, Johnston will support company Sales departments in the Central U.S. He will be responsible for assessing marketing opportunities and target markets, generating leads for possible sales, and evaluating business opportunities and nurturing them to their full potential. Johnston will also educate clients on HIPOWER SYSTEMS’ products and services (and their applications).

“Todd is a proven customer solutions professional in the power and heavy equipment rental industry with extensive experience in both business development and product development,” said HIPOWER SYSTEMS VP Sales and Marketing Josh Mosko. “We are very pleased to have him join our growing team during these exciting times at HIPOWER.”



Before joining HIPOWER SYSTEMS, Johnston worked as both a Regional Sales Manager and a Global Product Manager for commercial equipment sales firm MMD Equipment. Prior to his tenure there, Johnston was Product Manager for generator manufacturer Global Prime Power and Business Development Manager for Hertz Energy services. Earlier in his career, Johnston gained valuable experience and insights in positions ranging from Branch Manager for groundwater control firm Mersino to Rental Manager for GenPower Products, Inc.

About HIPOWER SYSTEMS

HIPOWER SYSTEMS (a division of Himoinsa, S.L.; a member of the YANMAR Co. Ltd group of companies) is the principal supplier of power distribution and prime, standalone power-generation equipment and packages to the U.S. and Canadian markets, serving the Residential, Commercial and Industrial sectors including the Agriculture, Telecommunications, Health Care and Oil & Gas Industries. The company builds and customizes backup generators, diesel generators, natural gas generators and alternative bi-fuel generator sets from 8kW to 3MW with a complete range of accessories, including automatic transfer switches, paralleling switchgear, UL tanks, enclosures and power distribution equipment.

In North America and throughout the globe, our rental packages and power distribution equipment are recognized as the best power solution source for emergency and disaster relief. For more information, visit http://www.hipowersystems.com