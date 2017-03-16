Guard-All Building Solutions Heritage Series tension fabric building for Garland, Texas

Guard-All Building Solutions has completed construction of a sand storage building for the Garland, Texas Public Works department. The spacious 6,510 square foot tension fabric building measures 62′ wide by 105′ long with enough headroom for a front end loader to work with the road sand stored in the building. The new sand storage building will allow the City of Garland’s Public Works department to store and manage their road sand while protecting their inventory from the elements.

The City of Garland managed the site work and constructed the foundation for the project. Guard-All’s installation crew had the Heritage 24 Series tension fabric building installation wrapped up in less than two weeks. The low-maintenance fabric building will provide the city with years of service, and low operating costs due to the translucent cover that allows natural light during daytime hours.

Guard-All’s pre-engineered Heritage 24 building is a 24″ steel truss frame, fabric membrane covered tension fabric building. The Heritage Series buildings range in truss frame widths from 30′ to 82′ wide, and can built as long as required. In addition to wall mount and ground mount options, standard four, six, eight, and ten-foot-tall leg extensions are available to give the buildings higher vertical sidewall clearances.

The Heritage Series buildings use NovaShield® II with ArmorKote™ architectural fabric for its UV stability, abrasion resistance and durability. The buildings feature a one-piece engineered fabric membrane. The fabric membrane is attached to the Heritage Series buildings with a 10,000-lb. capacity block winch cover tensioning system.

The steel trusses for the Heritage Series buildings are built with Gatorshield® galvanized steel tubing. The inline galvanized Gatorshield® steel tubing is finished with a clear organic coating providing a smooth, abrasion-free surface where it meets the fabric membrane.

About Guard-All Building Solutions

Guard-All Building Solutions manufactures an innovative selection of tension fabric buildings. The Dallas, Texas based business produces highly engineered steel-framed fabric buildings, ranging from massive clear span structures to cost-effective temporary buildings. The modular nature of the company’s tension fabric buildings allows for quick installation, care-free maintenance, easy expansion and the ability to reach any length required. The company’s structures are in use across North America by a wide variety of markets; including industrial, commercial, municipal and agricultural.

