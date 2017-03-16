NASFAA Statement on President Trump's 2018 Budget Proposal

Trump administration's fiscal year 2018 budget proposal. "Today's budget proposal does not reflect the best approach to solving the nation's fiscal challenges. In fact, this proposal would close the door for countless students... who rely on federal student aid programs to pay for college," said Justin Draeger.

The Trump administration today released its fiscal year 2018 budget request, which focuses heavily on boosting public safety and national security, generally at the expense of long-term investments like higher education. The budget proposes a $54 billion increase to defense and security spending, and 13 percent decrease — a $9.2 billion cut — to education spending. The budget also proposes eliminating the Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant (SEOG) Program, removing nearly $4 billion from the Pell Grant surplus, and significantly decreasing funding for the Federal Work-Study Program.

"Today's budget proposal does not reflect the best approach to solving the nation's fiscal challenges. In fact, this proposal would close the door for countless students around the country who rely on federal student aid programs to pay for college," said Justin Draeger, president and CEO of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA). "Using budgeting tactics that take valuable financial resources away from low- and middle-income students not only hinders their pursuit of a college education, it delays the economic growth of the country. Research has shown that investing in the country's higher education system leads to better career opportunities and earnings for students, allowing them a path to a better life and the ability to contribute back through higher income taxes. NASFAA remains committed to fighting for valuable financial aid dollars that help students who might not otherwise have the opportunity to get to and through college. We call on the Trump administration and Congress to help craft a budget that includes adequate levels of financial support for the nation’s college students, especially those from the lowest income brackets.”

To request an interview with a NASFAA spokesperson on President Trump's budget proposal or NASFAA's policy priorities for reauthorization of the Higher Education Act, please email timmonse(at)nasfaa.org or call (202) 785-6959.

About NASFAA

The National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA) is a nonprofit membership organization that represents more than 20,000 financial aid professionals at nearly 3,000 colleges, universities, and career schools across the country. NASFAA member institutions serve nine out of every ten undergraduates in the United States. Based in Washington, D.C., NASFAA is the only national association with a primary focus on student aid legislation, regulatory analysis, and training for financial aid administrators. For more information, visit http://www.nasfaa.org.