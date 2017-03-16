Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that Ms. Humera Ahmad, Director of Product Development, Softgel Asia–Pacific, and Ms. Tracey Clare, Site Director, Clinical Supply Services, Singapore, will be presenting at the upcoming BioPharma Asia Conference, to be held at the Suntec Singapore International Exhibition & Convention Centre, Singapore, on March 21 – 23, 2017.

Ms. Ahmad’s presentation, on Wednesday, March 22, at 11 a.m. is entitled “Innovating Your Drug Product to Gain Competitive Advantage,” and is part of the Research Showcase On-Floor Seminar series. She will discuss how products can be improved by leveraging advancements in delivery technologies, as well as how to overcome complex molecules’ challenges with respect to both bioavailability and stability.

On Thursday, March 23, at 2:10 p.m., Ms. Clare will present “Driving Patient Centricity to Optimize Clinical Supply,” and discuss how the clinical supply model is evolving in order to meet the challenges and pressures of efficiency, quality and value; while reducing risk. A case study will be presented to highlight the benefits of a demand-led supply model within clinical supply compared to traditional approaches.

Ms. Ahmad joined Catalent in 2013, bringing extensive expertise in product development of both OTC and prescription products, as well as experience in managing quality, regulatory and R&D groups. In her role, she is responsible for the product development teams at Catalent’s softgel facilities in Braeside, Australia; Kakegawa, Japan; and Haining, China. Previously, she held a number of senior management roles, most recently with Probiotec Pharma for nearly 10 years, and before that, with Sigma and SmithKline Beecham. She holds a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy as well as a postgraduate diploma in industrial microbiology, both from Swinburne University, Melbourne, Australia.

Ms. Clare has been part of Catalent’s Clinical Supply Services group for over 20 years, initially as part of the quality function at the Deeside, UK facility, before moving into an operations management role in 2003. She relocated to Singapore in 2012 to take on her current role as Site Director, where she is responsible for providing leadership and direction to the Clinical Supplies Services team. Prior to joining Catalent, Ms. Clare had a background in microbiology.

Catalent has a long history of supporting clients globally, including Asia, in the development and supply of new drugs and consumer health products, and in clinical trial supply across the region. Asia is key region with high market growth and increased customer demand, and Catalent has continued to invest in the region with new technologies, capabilities and capacity. The company now has facilities in Australia, China, Japan and Singapore, with local R&D, manufacturing and clinical packaging and storage resources in multiple locations.

For more information on the Conference, visit: http://www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/bio-asia/index.stm and to arrange a meeting with attending Catalent executives at the event, contact Richard Kerns at NEPR - richard(at)nepr(dot)eu.

About Catalent

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. With over 80 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 10,000 people, including over 1,400 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal 2016 generated $1.85 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com

