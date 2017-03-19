Babalu to Hold Pop Up Taco Shop in Honor of Young Knoxville Resident

Ethan Woodruff,10 - Knoxville,TN. "This is an opportunity for Ethan and his family as much as it is for us just to be able to help a child in need and to truly make someone's life better because of our actions,” says Babalu Knoxville General Manager, Dee Hust.

Ten-year-old Ethan Woodruff has overcome obstacles most children and even adults will never experience. When a tragic car accident left him with irreparable brain damage, Ethan’s mother, Beth, was unsure of what the future would hold for her son.

The road to recovery has been formidable, but three years after his accident Ethan is making huge strides in regaining his independence. He is able to stand on his own for short periods of time and has regained his speech and ability to eat solid foods. He enjoys reading and spending time with friends. He works hard in school where he excels in Social Studies and Science. While Ethan has continued to defy the odds, a great deal of additional therapy still lies ahead -- the cost of which can be financially burdensome.

On Wednesday, March 22, Babalu Tapas & Tacos will host Ethan’s Taco Shop. Proceeds from the all-day pop up restaurant will help to alleviate the cost of Ethan’s ongoing therapy.

“I think everyone’s goal as a parent is to teach and love their kids into becoming the most kind, thoughtful, hardworking, loving, and independent person they can become,” Beth Woodruff says. “We work pretty hard helping Ethan become as independent as he can. He still goes to therapy a couple times a week. We continually try new equipment and techniques.”

Babalu will donate $1 for every taco sold during Ethan’s Taco Shop. Ethan was also given the opportunity to create his own dessert feature -- a fried flour tortilla topped with Phoenix ice cream, chocolate sauce, strawberries, peanuts and mint. The special dessert will be sold throughout the day.

“Everyone who has the opportunity to meet Ethan will be better for having met him,” says Babalu Knoxville General Manager, Dee Hust. “Ethan has a smile that can really brighten a room and a heart of gold that seems to shine through in everything that he does. This is an opportunity for Ethan and his family as much as it is for us just to be able to help a child in need and to truly make someone's life better because of our actions.”

Located in downtown Knoxville, Babalu Tapas & Tacos serves authentic, gourmet tacos and Spanish style tapas with a Southern twist. To learn more about Babalu Knoxville, visit their website.

