With 2,750 data records lost or stolen per minute(1), individuals and enterprises remain vulnerable to breaches. As part of a continuous effort to raise awareness of personal and business security issues, Mediaplanet announced that it has partnered with data security provider WinMagic on the newest edition of its “Safety & Security” campaign, which launched to millions of readers in December 2016. This campaign aims to inspire individuals and enterprises alike to take a closer look at their security.

From exclusive interviews with leading industry experts like WinMagic and others, “Safety & Security” tackles everything from personal protection to keeping enterprises secure from hackers. The campaign also discusses the tools necessary to better prepare readers for the many threats they are susceptible to.

Encryption is one of the most reliable and effective tools for businesses to both secure their confidential information from disclosure by hackers and thieves, and remain compliant to the numerous industry, state and country data privacy regulations. Offering a full suite of encryption solutions, coupled with supporting security expertise and guidance, WinMagic partners with companies across every industry to help them safeguard their data wherever it is stored.

The reality of the modern IT environment is the need to protect, and prove protection of data everywhere. As there has been continued growth in the mobile workforce, data has spread across borders like wildfire, which has left individuals and businesses more susceptible to cyber threats; this is where data encryption and strong auditing plays a critical role.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of WinMagic Mark Hickman notes, “Data encryption is the gold standard when it comes to both protecting data, and remaining compliant to innumerable data privacy regulations.” The use of encryption has grown 25% in the past decade due to the benefits it delivers.

Leading the team at WinMagic is Thi Nguyen-Huu, president and CEO, along with EVP & CTO Simon Hunt and COO Mark Hickman.

About WinMagic:

Based in Mississauga, Ontario, WinMagic provides key management for all encryption needs. With the leading SecureDoc product line, WinMagic continues to provide easy-to-use and robust data security solutions for wherever data is stored, providing enterprise grade encryption and key management policies for all operating systems. For more information, please visit http://www.winmagic.com or call 1-888-879-5879.

About Mediaplanet

Mediaplanet is the leading independent publisher of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of topics and industries such as Health, Education, Lifestyle, Business and Technology, and Corporate Social Responsibility. We turn consumer interest into action by providing readers with motivational editorial, pairing it with relevant advertisers and distributing it within top newspapers and online platforms around the world. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.

