The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) proudly celebrates their 20th Anniversary year by recognizing an exclusive group of WBENC-Certified women business owners known as Women of Distinction. Ranjini Poddar, Co-Founder & CEO, Artech Information Systems, LLC is proud to be included as one of the 25 women leaders who have demonstrated a deep commitment to the organization and to breaking down barriers for women owned businesses in the corporate and government supply chains. The Women of Distinction program was established to create a strategic role for highly successful and dedicated Women’s Business Enterprises (WBEs) as advisors to WBENC, supporting the growth and success of all WBEs. WBENC is honored to showcase the Women of Distinction as they celebrate 20 years of success.

“As we celebrate our 20th Anniversary, we are so proud of the inaugural group of the Women of Distinction, including Ranjini Poddar, Co-Founder & CEO, Artech Information Systems, LLC, for her leadership and commitment to our organization and the women’s business community,” said WBENC President and CEO Pamela Prince-Eason.

Ranjini Poddar will be honored during the 20th Anniversary celebration at WBENC’s annual Summit & Salute event taking place March 21 – 23, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. Summit & Salute is a highly anticipated event that provides access to the industry insights and senior-level networking opportunities that enable sustainable growth for all businesses. In addition to recognizing the Women of Distinction, WBENC will honor the 2016 America’s Top Corporations for Women’s Business Enterprises, highlight past leaders, WBE Stars, and other influential contributors who have enabled two decades of success.

To learn more about the event or the WBENC Women of Distinction, visit http://summit.wbenc.org

ABOUT ARTECH INFORMATION SYSTEMS LLC

Artech is a minority- and women-owned business enterprise (MWBE) that provides workforce solutions, IT consulting, and SOW-project services. Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, Artech employs over 7,200 professionals and maintains over 25 locations across the U.S., India, and China. Artech was founded in 1992 and today is a Tier-1/Preferred Supplier to more than 70 Fortune 500 companies and numerous federal and state government agencies. Artech is the #1 Largest Women-Owned IT Staffing Firm in the United States and the #11 Largest IT Staffing Firm overall. Artech is also a NMSDC Corporate Plus® Member and recipient of the 2009 NMSDC National Supplier of the Year award — the highest honor a minority supplier can receive. Recently the company also won the 2015 Supplier of the Year Award from the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council. Artech is also ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 27001 and SEI-CMM Level 2 certified. For more information, visit: http://www.artechinfo.com

About WBENC

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with over 13,000 WBENC-Certified WBEs. WBENC-Certification is accepted by more than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, in addition to many states, cities and other entities. Throughout the year, WBENC and its 14 Regional Partner Organizations provide opportunities for interactions between more than 650 member corporations, government agencies and thousands of certified WBEs at business building events and other forums. WBENC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks and accepts donations from corporations, foundations and individuals that support its mission and programs. For more information, please go to http://www.wbenc.org