Dato Capital has announced the Company Information Extractor, a free tool for researchers, journalists, lawyers, investors, civil servants and executives performing any kind of investigation involving international companies and directors, including due diligence, screening, AML and KYC.

The real-time tool is the first of its kind and it represents a major step towards improving the speed of the analysis of documentation by Dato Capital clients.

The Company Information Extractor can process documents by entering a website URL, uploading a file or entering text directly. Accepted formats include PDF, Word, Excel, HTML and TXT files.

The system scans the document and searches for mentions of companies and directors against a daily updated database of 14 million companies and 12 million directors from the United Kingdom, Spain, Luxembourg, Panama, Gibraltar, BVI, Cayman Islands and the Netherlands.

The results are presented as a table of the entities found with Country of Incorporation or Activity, Name of the Company of Director, Type and Context. The Context is the fragment of text surrounding the entity in the specified document. Each company and director has a link for viewing its profile and optionally downloading a complete report or filings.

Possible uses are article proofing for journalists, court case examination for lawyers, entity matching for data scientists and SEC filing analysis for investors. The possibilities are wide open since the tool allows to perform a very tedious task in seconds. Furthermore, the tool is connected to Dato Capital API and thus batch document processing is a reality for large clients.

Before this tool, users had to read a document carefully and search online for each company or director which is a time-consuming task.

Future versions of the tool will expand its range of services, in addition to the growing number of countries featured in Dato Capital database.

Founded in 2007, Dato Capital is a leading corporate information provider with more than 15,000 clients in more than 130 countries. It offers an online database queried by thousands of users every day. This corporate database is the only one in the world updated in real time with newly incorporated companies and appointed directors.

Clients save time by downloading complete company and director reports, financial statements, deeds, filings and original documents for private companies in 8 countries. Typical clients are tax authorities, investment banks, multinational corporations, lawyers, investigators and security forces. Several high profile investigations and top news stories have used its data for research.