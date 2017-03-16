Pulse8 now offering Continuing Education Units (CEUs)

It’s rewarding to know that our attendees can begin obtaining official credit for participating in our interactive explorations of the coding particulars that drive revenue for all risk-bearing organizations.

Pulse8’s most recent Collabor8™ webinars, “Risk Adjustment 101 and Hierarchical Condition Category Coding” and “Risk Adjustment Documentation and Coding: Successful and Meaningful Gap Closure,” were approved for one Continuing Education Unit (CEU) each.

Collabor8™ enables productive collaboration between risk-bearing entities and their network providers. Our solution alerts providers to gaps in documentation, coding, and quality; securely exchanges member-specific clinical information; and facilitates provider education about proper documentation and coding. Collabor8’s educational webinars are integrative and flexible, available live or on-demand 24/7, and offered in addition to field services. Using tools, systems, and education styles that complement the provider’s workflow, Pulse8 can achieve unique results while minimizing provider abrasion and alert fatigue.

Diane Escandell, RN, CPC, Pulse8’s Director of Provider Engagement, explained that “Healthcare professionals, specifically certified medical coders, are required to earn CEUs to demonstrate their current knowledge of coding updates, guidelines, and government regulations. For years, my team and I have been delivering detailed, educational seminars – both in person at provider offices and online. It’s rewarding to know that our attendees can begin obtaining official credit for participating in our interactive explorations of the coding particulars that drive revenue for all risk-bearing organizations.”

Pulse8’s comprehensive webinar schedule for 2017 helps build providers’ knowledge of Risk Adjustment and Quality Metrics and lays the groundwork for the expansion of Quality-driven and Value-based Payments, such as MACRA. In addition to an overview of Risk Adjustment, Pulse8’s webinars feature system-focused topics, such as Diabetes and the Associated Manifestations, in which experts delve into the condition and related coding and documentation guidance. For more information on Pulse8’s provider engagement services, please contact providerengagement(at)pulse8.com

About Pulse8

Pulse8 is the only Healthcare Analytics and Technology Company delivering complete visibility into the efficacy of your Risk Adjustment and Quality Management programs. We enable health plans and at-risk providers to achieve the greatest financial impact in the ACA Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. By combining advanced analytic methodologies with extensive health plan experience, Pulse8 has developed a suite of uniquely pragmatic solutions that are revolutionizing risk adjustment and quality. Pulse8’s flexible business intelligence tools offer real-time visibility into member and provider activities so our clients can apply the most cost-effective and appropriate interventions for closing gaps in documentation, coding, and quality. For more company information, please contact Scott Filiault at (732) 570-9095, visit us at http://www.Pulse8.com, or follow us on Twitter @Pulse8News.