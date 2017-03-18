Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today was joined by New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, and New York City Council Member Ben Kallos to announce the introduction of a new low-cost, high-speed broadband product, Spectrum Internet Assist, in its service areas in New York City.

The announcement was made at the Stanley Isaacs Community Center at the New York City Housing Authority’s Stanley Isaacs and Holmes Towers on East 93rd St. in Manhattan, where eligible families and seniors learned about Spectrum Internet Assist.

Priced at $14.99 per month, Spectrum Internet Assist offers eligible customers speeds up to 30/4 Mbps, which meets and even exceeds the Federal Communications Commission’s definition of “high-speed.” Spectrum Internet Assist includes standard features like email boxes, internet security software and a modem at no additional charge.

Spectrum Internet Assist is now available throughout Charter’s legacy service area, and will continue to be rolled out market-by-market, with a goal of covering the remaining Charter footprint by mid-2017.

Public Advocate Letitia James and Council Member Ben Kallos, with support from colleagues in New York State and City legislatures, testified at hearings and advocated for the Public Service Commission to require any company acquiring Time Warner Cable to bridge the digital divide by providing low-income residents with low-cost, high-speed broadband internet.

“Charter is excited to bring a whole new world of digital access and opportunity to low-income families and seniors. Spectrum Internet Assist is an important next step in providing true high-speed connections to those who would otherwise continue to face a digital inequality in this country,” said Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO, Charter Communications. “It’s crucial for cable and broadband providers like us to play a role in bridging the digital divide so that everyone has access to the information and tools they need to succeed in today’s economy,” Rutledge said.

“Access to affordable high-speed internet should not be a luxury reserved for few -- it is increasingly important for everyone to have access in today’s society,” said Public Advocate Letitia James. “New Yorkers young and old depend on Internet access for homework, job applications, and basic life functions, but too often do not have access in their own homes because services are truly cost prohibitive. I want to thank Charter Communications for following through on their commitment to provide affordable, high-speed Internet to those who have previously been left out of the digital age.”

Said Council Member Kallos, “New York is going to narrow the digital divide by offering low-income families and seniors broadband they can afford for less than 50 cents a day. With hundreds of thousands of city households without broadband, I think that we can finally close the digital divide by offering universal broadband in every home in Charter’s New York City footprint. Thank you for Governor Andrew Cuomo, Public Service Commission Interim Chair Gregg Sayre, and Charter Communications Chair Tom Rutledge for your partnership and commitment to bring low-cost broadband to low-income New Yorkers to finally bridge the digital divide.”

Spectrum Internet Assist Product Details



$14.99/month for up to 30/4Mbps speed package

o Includes all standard Internet features; i.e. security suite, mailboxes, etc.

o Includes a modem with no additional charge



$5.00/month for Charter WiFi

o Includes a router

o Rate cannot be increased during the life of the program

o Activation fee waived

To assist consumers with the eligibility process and enrollment, Charter has launched a new dedicated Spectrum Internet Assist website: http://www.SpectrumInternetAssist.com. Prospective enrollees may also call the Spectrum Internet Assist toll-free helpline at 1-844-525-1574 for assistance.

Spectrum Internet Assist Eligibility



Families with students who participate in the National School Lunch Program

Seniors who are 65 and older who receive Supplemental Security Income program benefits

Additional Criteria:

o Current phone and video customers who meet one of the two criteria above may enroll.

o Prospective SIA enrollees cannot have had a Charter/Time Warner Cable/Bright House Networks broadband subscription within 30 days of signing up.

o Eligible participants will not need to undergo a credit check but they must clear any outstanding debt with Charter, Time Warner Cable or Bright House Networks from the previous 12 months.

About Spectrum:

Spectrum is a suite of advanced broadband services offered by Charter Communications Inc., a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum provides a full range of services, including Spectrum TV™ video entertainment programming, Spectrum Internet™ access, and Spectrum Voice™. Spectrum Business® similarly provides scalable, tailored, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to business organizations, such as business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul. More information about Spectrum can be found at spectrum.com.

