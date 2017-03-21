Using EcoQube Frame is really the simplest, easiest and the most compact and economical way to grow indoor plants vertically without soil.

Aqua Design Innovations (ADI) has launched EcoQube Frame on Kickstarter, more than tripling its goal and raising over $30,000 in the first 40 minutes of crowdfunding. EcoQube is a living decoration and low-maintenance vertical garden that grows nutritious veggies & herbs fast, easy, and affordably, anywhere.

“Simply add fertilized water and in less than 10 days you can enjoy delicious and nutritious micro-veggies,” said EcoQube Founder and CEO Kevin Liang. “With EcoQube, you can grow your own nutritious food affordably. Micro-veggies have up to 40 times the nutrients of regular vegetables. This is the smartest, most economical way to grow the most nutritious food at home.”

The EcoQube Frame contains two sections with one plant pad for each section, and each plant pad has hundreds of small pockets that hold the seeds in place so the plants sprout evenly. A reservoir at the bottom of the frame feeds water upward into the seed pads until they sprout.

“It’s really the simplest, easiest and most compact way to grow indoor plants vertically without soil,” said Liang, who created a time lapse video to show how quickly plants grow in the EcoQube Frame. “It’s also great for those who don’t feel like they have a green thumb. Since the reservoir waters the plants automatically, you don’t have to worry about over watering or root rot – which is a common problem when growing plants or micro-veggies.”

Seed pads for the EcoQube, which are made of all natural, 100 percent compostable fibers, provide just enough water to allow micro-veggies to thrive while eliminating the mess from using soil.

Liang notes that the EcoQube Frame can grow up to $25 worth of micro-veggies in a little over a week.

“It’s so efficient that EcoQube essentially pays for itself after one month of growing, eliminating the need to buy expensive store-bought micro-veggies,” he said. “It’s fresher, more delicious, and gives you a sense of fulfillment growing your own food.”

Liang says the EcoQube Frame is the culmination of years of product development and a big step towards a healthier, more sustainable future.

“I love cooking and eating healthy, delicious foods, but my passion for food isn’t reserved only to the kitchen,” he said. “With products like EcoQube, we want to transform the way that we see, grow and obtain our food. Our end goal is to bring sustainable farming inside everyone’s home through accessible and easy-to-use beautiful living decor.”

In addition to providing food, EcoQube can also be used to easily grow interior plants for the decor of any house, apartment or business.

For more information and to purchase the EcoQube Frame at early-bird discounts during crowdfunding, visit the EcoQube Frame Campaign Page on Kickstarter

