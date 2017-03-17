Pomona Has New Goals with AstroTurf

GOALS Soccer Complex - Pomona, CA “California is a booming soccer market, and Goals is excited to bring our brand of football to Pomona,” said Morris Payton, Property and Development Director for Goals Soccer.

A brand new soccer complex that is reimagining the game has come to SoCal, and they’ve brought the pioneers of synthetic turf with them. Goals Pomona, a cutting edge soccer facility that embraces small field play, opened in February with ten pitches all made by AstroTurf®.

Goals Pomona is the second venue to open in California as part of an expansion into the US by Goals, a UK-based soccer company with 46 locations in Europe that specializes in Small Sided Football (SSF). SSF is growing rapidly in popularity and the sport is even recognized by FIFA, soccer’s global governing body. SSF matches allow for more active participation, a faster pace of play and more touches for each player on the pitch. Goals Pomona is set up with nine 5v5 fields and one 7v7 field, and the entire venue is floodlit so the competition can continue day and night.

Every one of the ten pitches is surfaced with AstroTurf’s Rhino SF synthetic turf system. These artificial surfaces feature AstroTurf’s highly durable slit film fibers, which help them stand up to the heavy use of facilities like Goals Pomona. Instead of the traditional crumb rubber infill, these fields feature a premium combination of EPDM and sand, which, when combined with a Trocellen pad give the pitches improved shock attenuation. Constructed with proper drainage, these Rhino SF artificial surfaces will provide exceptional performance that can stand up to high usage come rain or shine.

“California is a booming soccer market, and Goals is excited to bring our brand of football to Pomona,” said Morris Payton, Property and Development Director for Goals Soccer. “The fast-paced action of SSF demands a pitch that can perform consistently with high usage, and we’re confident that our new AstroTurf playing surfaces will tackle the challenge.”

AFE Sports, a certified AstroTurf distributor, managed installation of the 78,000 square feet of synthetic turf needed for all ten pitches. The project was completed in January, and Goals Pomona officially kicked things off with a Grand Opening on February 11th.

