The IBM InterConnect theme of helping companies deal with radical technological transformation and the impact on monitoring performance of cloud, managed service, and software environments is a perfect showcase for Galileo capabilities.

Galileo, a division of ATS Group and developers of Galileo Performance Explorer® software, the industry's first cloud-based integrated IT performance management (ITPM) suite for servers, storage, SAN and applications, announced today that Galileo will be a Silver sponsor at IBM’s InterConnect 2017 being held March 19-23 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

“The IBM InterConnect theme of helping companies deal with radical technological transformation and the impact on monitoring performance of cloud, managed service, and software environments is a perfect showcase for Galileo capabilities.” said Galileo co-founder and principle Tim Conley. Attendees will be able to see demonstrations of real world experience as the industry’s first cloud-based, vendor agnostic solution for monitoring on premise, public or private cloud and hybrid environments makes Galileo an ideal tool for cloud migration assessments.

Galileo’s team will be presenting how Galileo’s dashboards enable companies to drill down and pinpoint threatening issues in minutes no matter where they may exist. Galileo intelligent thresholds provide advanced warnings on when action is needed to optimize performance. This optimizes end-user application experiences and prevents having to fight IT fires. As well, Galileo stores historical data, enabling the view of trends and deviations that may signal a need to take action. Like a crystal ball for the entire enterprise infrastructure, Galileo empowers companies to keep a high performing IT infrastructure everywhere. In the cloud, on premise or hybrid environments.

Follow @GalileoPE at @IBMInterConnect. Visit Galileo at InterConnect - Booth #329.